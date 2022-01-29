Glasgow hit flat Connacht for six at Sportsground

Connacht 20 Glasgow Warriors 42

Connacht fell to a disappointing home defeat at the Sportsground as Glasgow Warriors, with their former backs coach Nigel Carolan now on board, swept them away in a decisive victory, scoring six tries along the way.

Connacht trailed 17-10 at the break as Glasgow may them pay for a malfunctioning lineout and while Andy Friend’s men got back on level terms shortly after the restart, the Scots took over from there and ran out convincing winners.

Connacht were on the back foot from the early stages, falling behind inside three minutes when Glasgow winger Rufus McClean got the first of his two tries after they worked a penalty to the right corner across the pitch.

Connacht hit back with a try from Sammy Arnold when Richie Gray was in the bin for a tip tackle on Eoghan Masterson, after being set up by debutant out-half Cathal Forde, who added the extras to lead for the only time in the game.

Another penalty to the corner yielded the first of a brace for centre Kyle Steyn, with hooker Fraser Brown getting their third try four minutes form the break.

Forde pulled back a penalty to leave it 17-10 at the interval and Connacht got back on level terms four minutes after the restart when Paul Boyle got over after his skipper Jarrad Butler had been stopped just short. Forde converted to make it 171-17 and then exchanged penalties with Duncan Weir but that was as good as it got for Connacht.

Boyle was binned as Connacht coughed up penalties. Glasgow opted not to kick in front of the posts and while Connacht defended that drive, the Scots turned the screw and scored 12 points with the extra man as McClean and Steyn both got their second tries to lead 32-20 after 63 minutes.

Connacht were unable to rally and after Weir put three scores between them with a penalty, they completed the rout when replacement hooker Jonny Matthews scored in the final play.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - S Arnold, P Boyle. Cons - C Forde (2). Pens - Forde (2).

Scorers for Glasgow Warriors: Tries - K Steyn (2), R McClean (2), F Brown, J Matthews. Cons - D Weir (3). Pens - Weir (2).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran: A Wootton, T Farrell (S Bolton 24), S Arnold, D Kilgallen (O McNulty 59); C Forde, K Marmion (C Reilly 69); J Duggan (D Buckley 51), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 60), G McGrath (T Tuimauga 59); U Dillane (S Masterson 64), L Fifita (O Dowling 41); E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; S Cancelliere (S McDowall 74), K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, R McClean; D Weir, G Horne (J Dobie 60); O Kebble (J Bhatti 50), F Brown (J Matthews 60), E Pieretto (S Berghan 50); K McDonald, R Gray; R Wilson (L Bean 70), T Gordon, J Dempsey (A Miller 44).

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).