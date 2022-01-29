U20 Six Nations: Richie Murphy optimistic as Ireland face the unknown

Richie Murphy accepts his Ireland Under-20 squad will be heading into the unknown when the Six Nations campaign gets underway against Wales in Cork next Friday but a quartet of Munster’s European debutants gives optimism his players can hit the ground running.

Murphy named a 31-player squad on Friday captained by Ulster back-rower Reuben Crothers and including four players who helped a Covid-hit Munster defeat Wasps in Coventry last month.

Full-back Pa Campbell, out-halves Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler, and back-row Conor Moloney all made their senior debuts in the Champions Cup pool fixture with former Cork minor All-Ireland-winning footballer Campbell one of the try scorers in a bonus-point victory.

Their experience on the biggest stage offers Murphy a ray of hope given the pandemic has robbed so many of his players the chance of representative rugby over the past two years.

Murphy yesterday said: “Some of those Munster boys that were involved in that European game because of what happened with the rest of their players being in Covid, they’re probably the only guys that have actually been in a professional game.

“We’ve got, I think, (four) guys back from last year with Reuben coming back, Mark Morrissey and Jack Boyle (and Chay Mullins). Their leadership and experience of what last year was like has been massive for the guys.”

The head coach agreed it had been encouraging to see those Munster players doing so well in Europe.

“Definitely. The big thing for them on that occasion is they had a nice lead-in. They kind of knew what was happening, two weeks experience going into it. We’ve kind of had that this week. We’ve had that lead-in with four days training and then we’ll go into Cork on Tuesday. I think those experiences are massively important to them. I know that guys came back into camp. They played on the Saturday and I think they came into camp the following Monday and some of them found it hard just to come down from that high. In fairness, it was a really good exposure for them. It tested them and I think they’re all in a better place coming into this sort of situation and looking towards a Six Nations match next Friday. That experience will stand to those guys.”