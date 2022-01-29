Graham Rowntree warns against Munster complacency against Zebre

Graham Rowntree has been down enough dark alleys in his long and varied career to know that if you drop your guard you are going to get hit when it’s least expected and he wants Munster on high alert for their clash with Zebre.

So the former England prop won’t be shy in kicking butt on their way to Italy if he thinks anyone in their squad starts showing signs of complacency even though they are playing a side they have beaten in each of the 17 times they clashed and who are rooted to the bottom of the table without a win in a full year.

Zebre, who brought Michael Bradley’s tenure as head coach to an end earlier this month and replaced him with Argentinian Emiliano Bergamaschi, may be searching for that elusive win without their Italian internationals, but Rowntree has always admired their ability to scrap for everything.

“They are a handful this team. They are like no other team in the competition, they challenge the breakdown, they really make the breakdown a mess and they have got a good set-piece. I’ve just been watching them playing Treviso and Worcester at the weekend and they will be a handful.

“We have just spoken about it. We’ve prepped the guys mentally for that, physically and mentally. It’s a real good chance for us to go over there but we are certainly not complacent or disrespectful. Certainly, the lads will be ready, put it that way.

“It is important for our guys to take their opportunities because squad competition is high. These games in my experience whenever you are coming off the back of Champions Cup and you got to go to Zebre, I’d imagine this is a game where they are licking their lips expecting us to be taking our eye off the ball because we are just coming off Champions Cup weekend,” said Rowntree.

Jean Kleyn will become the 12th member of the current squad to hit 100 appearances, with Jake Flannery set for his first start at out-half.

Klyen, who won the last of his five Irish caps against Samoa at the 2019 World Cup, is just one of four to keep his place from the side which hammered Wasps 45-7 in the Champions Cup last weekend and the 28-year-old South African will be partnered in the second row by Fineen Wycherley this time.

All four who are retained are up front with Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron in the front row and Jack O’Donoghue, who will skipper the side, starting at openside flanker.

There is a completely new backline for the trip to Italy where Munster will be expected to extend their winning run and make it six wins from eight in the league this season.

Flannery, who made his debut for Munster in this fixture away to Zebre in February 2020, will start at out-half for the first time, having moved up to a senior contract this season. His only other start for Munster was at full-back against Benetton last March, while the 22-year old Tipperary native also made appearances off the bench last season against Zebre and Dragons.

Munster are travelling with plenty of experience on board but it’s also an opportunity for others to stake a claim and Rowntree expects to see that reflected in the performance.

“Another opportunity for these young lads and they’ve not let us down when we’ve put them in. We’ve got some nice combinations planned in terms of young guys and guys who have been around a bit.

“Lads need some down time mentally as much as anything, but we’re used to change, aren’t we? We’re used to change; dropping in and out of games, periods away, isolation, the lads have been great on that front, but I do know we’re in good nick. We’re fit and raring to go for this next block,” he added.

MUNSTER: M Gallagher; C Nash, L Coombes, D Goggin, S Daly; J Flannery, N Cronin; J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (C), J Hodnett, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, T Ahern, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, C Farrell.