Ciarán Frawley will look to impress two coaching staffs as URC returns

You know you must be doing something right when Ronan O’Gara is questioning your omission from Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad and describing you as the closest thing to Aaron Mauger in the northern hemisphere.

No doubt Ciarán Frawley’s ears perked up when the La Rochelle boss said as much on Newstalk radio this week but then O’Gara is far from alone in voicing his appreciation of a man whose reputation is very much in the ascendency right now.

Though called into the Ireland squad for the November games, there was no senior debut to follow so Frawley will be one of a few Leinster players who will no doubt feel the need to impress two coaching staffs when they take on Cardiff this evening.

This is his fifth season with the province’s senior squad but it is only since rugby’s resumption after the first lockdown that he has been utilised first and foremost as an inside-centre rather than at 10. That said, there was a cameo at full-back against Bath last time out. A handy man to have around, basically.

“He’s very versatile, number one,” said Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster. “We’re blessed at Leinster with three very good out-halves, so to be able to play him at 12 is a real bonus because he’s got that physical and athletic presence that you need in a 12 as well.

“And as you saw at the weekend, the ability to bring him on at 15 as well. So to have that armoury where he can play 10, 12 and 15 is excellent but it has been good for him just to nail his colours to one mast, to put himself in the ball-playing 12, but also the ability to carry and do everything else.

“He’s come on in leaps and bounds recently.”

Others with Ireland potentially on some part of their mind this past week and on duty in the Welsh capital today include Jimmy O’Brien, Ross and Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Scott Penny.

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, A Summerhill; J Evans, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill; D Arhip, J Turnbull; R Thornton, S Lewis-Hughes, W Boyde, J Botham.

Replacements: E Daniel, R Carré, D Lewis, T Williams, S Moore, J Hill, M Llewellyn, G Smith.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, W Connors, S Penny.

Replacements: J Tracy, P Dooley, V Abdaladze, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, Harry Byrne, T O’Brien.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).