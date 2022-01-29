Mack Hansen still waiting for East Cork family reunion 

The family reunion in East Cork must wait a little longer for Mack Hansen but if the Canberra-born winger makes his Ireland debut in this Guinness Six Nations, the long-awaited get-together may happen at Aviva Stadium rather than Castlemartyr.

Such is the impact Hansen has made since his arrival in Connacht last summer allied to an ever-changing climate caused by the Covid pandemic that the 23-year-old has had precious little opportunity to catch up with family members on his Cork-born mother’s side.

The circumstances primarily concern the protocols that are keeping professionals athletes in protective bubbles while the rest of the country at last enjoys some freedoms but such has been Hansen’s rapid rise to prominence in the Irish rugby pecking order following the move from his hometown Brumbies to Galway that it is now also international call-ups that are getting in the way of an extended family catch-up.

“Unfortunately every time I've gone to meet one of them, something has come up,” Hansen said on Friday from Ireland’s warm-weather training camp on Portugal’s Algarve. “Covid has thrown a spanner in the works a few times.

“I've met one of my cousins, a couple of them here and there, but there is still plenty of them to catch up with because as you know, Irish families are huge. It could take me a fair while to meet them all!

“My mum is Diana O’Shea, that’s her maiden name. They’re from Castlemartyr in Cork. I’ve yet to get down there. I’ve definitely to add it to the list.”

Six tries in nine appearances for Connacht tell their own story about Hansen’s impact on the thinking of the Ireland coaches. Head coach Andy Farrell had called him up for a week’s training during the Autumn Nations Series in November and last week made him one of just two uncapped players alongside full-back Michael Lowry of Ulster in his Six Nations squad. The selection caused as much of a stir back in Canberra as it did here.

“They were stoked, absolutely stoked for me,” Hansen said of his family’s reaction. “Mum is fully Irish, so you can tell that she's a little bit more excited. She probably doesn't want to admit it, but I think she has taken to footie a little bit more knowing that I am playing for her home country.

“They are both ecstatic for me. Same with my dad, he doesn't mind where I am playing as long as I am enjoying myself, which I really am over here.”

Hansen made it clear that aside from being qualified by birth to play for Ireland it is here where he feels he belongs and pulling on the green jersey the realisation of a long-held ambition.

“It would be unbelievable. It would just be surreal to hit the peak of rugby, where I honestly didn't really think I would ever get to.

“I have been asked, would it feel different putting on the Wallaby shirt, I don't think it would make any difference. It has been something I have always wanted to do. Just because I didn't really grow up here in Ireland, doesn't mean I don't find this place home.

“I have taken to this place as much as I can and they have given back to me the same. It would be such a special moment.”

Hansen admitted he was still pinching himself at the speed of his promotion to the Ireland camp but that joining a Connacht team that plays the sort of adventurous rugby that showcases his speed and dazzling footwork made the transition to the Northern Hemisphere relatively easy.

“I’ve had to adapt a little bit, just with kicking. I find kicking over here is a lot bigger. I feel you’re coming up against world-class 10s most weekends and that’s probably been the biggest things that I’ve wanted to focus on with all the high balls and that area.

“And the way that Connacht play just suits me perfectly. They want to play quick and fast and play a really exciting brand of rugby so it wasn’t actually too hard of a transition. If anything I think it was the type of thing I needed, being able to be myself and come over here and just play my rugby.”