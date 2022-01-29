Craig Casey: I would get myself stuck up on things I did wrong, you can't do that forever

It was in the wake of last season’s win away to Italy when Johnny Sexton mentioned Craig Casey in the same breath as Jonny Wilkinson. Different generations, different positions, same force of will and manic work ethic.

Casey himself has always been a bit of a magpie when it comes to mirroring the game’s elite.

Peter Stringer’s pass was his foundation stone, he still consumes countless bytes of YouTube footage of Aaron Smith and Antoine Dupont, and his wider progress as a player and a person has been influenced by an openside flanker and a winger.

He was in his mid-teens and approaching the Junior Cert when the Richie McCaw: Chasing Greatness documentary was released and the sight of the Kiwi legend sitting on his bed with a red notebook writing down his goals in his final season struck a chord.

“I actually copied him, which is a bit sad, but I think it is working when I see everything I have ticked off up to now,” he said this week after linking up with Andy Farrell’s 37-man Six Nations squad. “There’s a few more things to go as well.”

You listen to some of Ireland’s great sportspeople and so many of them seem to have had breakthrough discoveries relatively late in their careers: players who landed on the benefits of a particular diet or yoga or philosophy just as their physical powers were diminishing.

Ireland rugby internationals Robbie Henshaw, Craig Casey and Rob Herring with Lucozade Sport’s new fully recyclable bottle, featuring reduced plastic sleeves, on sale across Ireland now. Lucozade Sport has been a proud partner of the IRFU since 2012. Picture: Dan Sheridan

Casey is still only 22 but his habits are those of a veteran.

Those notebooks with his goals are still on the go, so too gratitude journals, and it was his Munster and Ireland teammate Andrew Conway who introduced him to the processes and benefits of meditation and visualisation.

“My visualisation has probably got a bit better this year, visualising what I want to happen. I’ve worked closely with Caroline Currid at Munster as well, so it has definitely helped me come on. It’s great to see things come to fruition as well then at the weekends.”

That Casey is immersed in rugby goes without saying. His family tree has had an oval ball stuck in its branches since at least the 1930s when Ter Casey played for Ireland. Luminaries including Colm Tucker, Mossy Lawler and his dad Ger Casey span the story between then and now.

It’s over 15 years since young Craig was the Munster mascot for a Celtic League game but an understanding has dawned of late that there is a time when rugby has to be put to one side and body, mind and soul rerouted down other paths.

Even Wilkinson eventually realised as much, but only after he retired.

“It’s definitely not something that comes easy, it’s something I’ve had to learn. I’ve probably only had four years of pro rugby but I have got a lot better at it. Since I’ve had a girlfriend it’s become a bit easier to switch off from it. That’s helped me a good bit.

“I used to fail to switch off. I would be watching training at home three or four times a night and getting myself struck up on things I did wrong, which obviously isn’t healthy in the long run. You can’t do that for 10 or 15 years.”

Unlike the game itself. Stringer played beyond 40. What odds Casey?

That passion for the game was evident most recently in the exuberance of his celebration after Rory Scannell’s final try for the province against Castres when he leapt into the centre’s arms at a time when they were already 38-7 up and the clock was in the red.

If a more balanced life off the pitch has helped him find a better work-life balance then so too has his exposure to the ideas and practises in Ireland camp and a sense of perspective borne of his ambassadorial role with the Mid West Simon Community.

He had done some work with the organisation during his time in the provincial academy system, packing groceries and the like, while the onset of the pandemic and all the associated hardships it brought with it, solidified the desire to dig in.

“They got in touch and I bit their hand off. It’s a great organisation doing a lot of great work around the region. I was actually taken on a tour of their place and what they do. It’s fairly harrowing to see what goes on but unbelievable to see what they are doing.”

The dawn of the Covid era brought challenges for sport with it but Casey was again prompted to take out that pen and paper and plot the way ahead. Central to his thoughts was an ambition to win his first Irish cap within a year.

So it proved.

His debut came off the bench away to Italy in last year’s Six Nations. Three more caps have followed since. That includes a start against the USA last summer but, while he remains third-choice behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray, the intention is to push on.

He has arrived on the Test scene at an interesting and exciting time for Ireland. His first Championship was soundtracked by doubts and outright criticisms over the team’s performances but came to a crescendo with that superb defeat of England in Dublin.

Another seven wins since have franked the view put forward by Andy Farrell and his players through much of 2020 that this was a team zeroing in on something big. Casey was on the inside when it happened and insists there was no secret sauce or magic bullet.

“I think it was the progression. We were layering things day in and day out and we were seeing it in training but, for whatever reason, in the first few games it didn’t really happen for us. We got a red card in the first one against Wales and that didn’t help.

“We saw how hard the players and the coaches were working. We fully believed in what we were doing and knew it was going to come and then it clicked. We’ve obviously got improvements and stuff to build on but that belief has always shown.”

It’s an interesting episode given the swirl of emotions and opinions around Munster right now. The imminent departure of three senior coaches, and Johann van Graan’s long residency, mean it isn’t a like-for-like scenario but there are overlaps.

Munster have shown in games away to Scarlets and Wasps, and at home to the latter just last weekend, that they can play a brand of rugby that envelops style and substance but too often the process — if not, for the most part, the results — has fallen flat.

“There are definitely things that we need to improve on but we’ve won all but two games this year and we weren’t happy with the performances in those two we lost. That said we weren’t happy with some things in the games we won as well.

“There’s things you do well in a loss. Maybe we were one pass away from scoring a try, or it didn’t click this week. It’s a fine balance of stepping back, looking at your processes and see what is working. We fully believe in what’s happening down there.”