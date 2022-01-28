'I was a disaster to be around': Jack Carty more mature than his last stint with Ireland

A better person and an improved player. You can understand why Jack Carty is eager for the comeback cap with Ireland he hopes can close the chapter on his post-World Cup wilderness years.

The Connacht out-half has been in flying form this season having emerged from a slump in form that followed a loss in confidence on the back of the 2019 tournament in Japan. Carty started the now infamous pool defeat to the hosts in Shizuoka and though he would make one further appearance, off the bench against Russia in Kobe five days later, it would be the last of his 10 Test caps to date.

Now 29, he does not feel particularly hard done by at his time on the outside as incoming Ireland head coach Andy Farrell looked elsewhere for an heir to succeed Johnny Sexton as first-choice number 10. Billy Burns, Ross Byrne and Harry Byrne were all tried at a time when Joey Carbery was also sidelined by long-term injury but it is a different picture now.

Jack Carty dejected after Ireland's defeat to Japan at the Rugby World Cup. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Captain Sexton, Carbery and Carty are the chosen 10s who flew to Portugal on Thursday for a week’s warm-weather training on the Algarve and the Connacht man, who was called into the November camp for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series after the skipper was injured in the victory over New Zealand, re-joins a squad playing an attractive style of rugby more in line with the expansive mindset he has been such a willing adopter of under Andy Friend at his province.

There is still no guarantee he will see much action in this championship window, at least not if Farrell stays true to type and sticks with Sexton and Carbery as his one-two combination in the opening rounds against Wales at home a week on Saturday and then in Paris against favourites France the following weekend. Yet Carty feels he is now in an infinitely better place to maximise his potential and push them as hard as he can for selection.

“I’d like to get quality game time and, I suppose, be comfortable in the environment, which I have been so far,” Carty said on Friday from La Quinta. “I’d like to think that if I do get the opportunity to get game time I’ll add to the team.

“I think getting an understanding of what we’re trying to do in attack especially is the biggest thing for me at the moment. There are similarities but there is a lot of things that are different so it’s about getting that feel and working the ‘nines’ and then having Bundee (Aki) and Robbie (Henshaw) there, who I’ve good relationships with already, it’s just tapping into them as a resource to see how things are run.”

Carty was asked if had something to prove after three years out of the international set-up.

"I don't think so, definitely not to myself anyways. It would be nice, I suppose, maybe the narrative up until now has probably been since the World Cup and it would be nice to maybe close that chapter if I get on the field.

"It has been a long journey up and down. Every player in their career goes through periods of non-selection and I think it's about how you learn from that. I think I've learned a lot about myself and my team-mates have learned a lot about me. It's great to be back in the set-up and hopefully the next couple of weeks are good to me.

The fly-half is self-aware enough to recognise he has matured since 2019, both on and off the field.

"Previously I was so hellbent on getting to that end goal, that maybe off the field I was probably a disaster to be around at times. When I play best I have a smile on my face. If I can set up things off the field to be in a place where it needs to be, it enables me to excel and do what I want to on the pitch.

"I think when I was playing rugby for many years I probably looked like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders, but now I really enjoy what I'm doing, I'm enjoying this environment, it's been brilliant. There are similarities, but I'd like to think there's a lot more enjoyment in it for me (than in 2019)."