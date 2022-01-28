Ulster's Reuben Crothers to lead Ireland U20 side

Ulster's Reuben Crothers will captain Ireland in this season's U20 Six Nations Championships.

Crothers is one of four players who was in the squad last season along with Leinster duo Jack Boyle and Mark Morrissey and winger Chay Mullins, who was recently involved with the Ireland Sevens squad at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Malaga.

Head Coach Richie Murphy today named a 31-man Ireland squad ahead of their opening fixture against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 4 (8pm, live on RTÉ).

Murphy said: "We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

"It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday's opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

"We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support."

Ireland are away to France in Round 2 on Friday, 11 February. Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 25 February at Musgrave Park, before concluding the Championship away in England on Saturday, 12 March and at home to Scotland in Cork on Sunday, 20 March. Ireland's games against Wales and England will be live on RTÉ, while the France, Italy and Scotland matches will be broadcast on Virgin Media.

Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations: Forwards (17): Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster), Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster), John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster), Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain), James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster), Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster), James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Scott Wilson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Jack O'Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster), Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster).

Backs (14): Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster), Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster), Dylan O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster), Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster), Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster), Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinste

r).