Ciaran Frawley among Leinster stars with points to prove in Cardiff

URC points won’t be the only motivation as Leinster travel to Cardiff tomorrow.
Ciaran Frawley arrives with Adam Byrn for Leinster training in Rosemount, UCD

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 12:26
Brendan O'Brien

URC points won’t be the only motivation as Leinster travel to Cardiff tomorrow. This is an opportunity to make a statement to Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland coaching staff for some.

Ciaran Frawley has been catching the eye all season in his role as inside-centre but there was no place in the 37-man Six Nations squad for him. Likewise Jimmy O’Brien, the wing who claimed four tries against Bath last weekend.

Both start in the Welsh capital, though O’Brien switches to full-back.

Among the others just as keen to remind Farrell of their abilities will be Ross Byrne, who has now scored over 700 points for the province but continues to be ignored at Test level, and his half-back partner Luke McGrath who will serve as captain.

Rhys Rudduck has plenty of experience when it comes to pitching up in blue having been overlooked for national duties while Scott Penny and Will Connors will both be aiming to pick up some lost momentum in that sense.

Academy second row Joe McCarthy will make his debut after a number of promising showings for Dublin University in the Energia All-Ireland League and he is partnered by Devin Toner who will be on board for a 272nd time with Leinster.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 7.35pm.

The game will be shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O'Loughlin; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala'alatoa; D Toner, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, W Connors, S Penny.

Replacements: J Tracy, P Dooley, V Abdaladze, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, Harry Byrne, T O'Brien.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).

<p> Ardscoil Rís scrum-half Evin Crowe celebrates his try with Jamie O'Mahony. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

