Ciaran Frawley among Leinster stars with points to prove in Cardiff

URC points won’t be the only motivation as Leinster travel to Cardiff tomorrow. This is an opportunity to make a statement to Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland coaching staff for some.

Ciaran Frawley has been catching the eye all season in his role as inside-centre but there was no place in the 37-man Six Nations squad for him. Likewise Jimmy O’Brien, the wing who claimed four tries against Bath last weekend.