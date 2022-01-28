Ireland bow has whetted Fineen Wycherley's thirst for knowledge

Fineen Wycherley, having got a taste of international rugby last summer against the USA, is mad keen for more of it, so it’s no surprise to learn he’s tapping into every fount of knowledge.

The Bantry Bay product has begun calling the lineout for Munster and fellow Corkman Billy Holland was a great help there, while World Cup winner RG Snyman is one he’s looking forward to learning a lot more from when the Springbok returns from injury. And, of course, former Munster lock and current Irish forwards coach Paul O’Connell has been great in setting out what he needs to do to get back into the international picture.

“I’ve talked to Paul about it. I suppose from my side I think I was happy with the Connacht game and the way the Ulster game went but, for me, I didn’t get into the game too well against Castres. I think that was one of the main factors,” said the 24-year old, who has now chalked up 71 appearances since his debut against Cardiff Blues in March 2017.

“With RG unfortunately he hasn’t trained with us too often. Obviously he has been very unlucky with injuries but he’s a great character off the pitch. In fairness, he’s good auld craic around the building and he adds in different ways. When he was back, obviously learning from him on the pitch but he didn’t get to stay on the pitch too long but looking to whenever he gets back, I can pick his brain a bit more and pick up things off him when he’s back.

“So, for me I suppose, it is just trying to progress now, improve in all areas. Unfortunately, with the whole Covid crisis and the South Africa thing, I have missed out on a few opportunities and am slowly getting into the rhythm of things, playing Connacht and playing Ulster, playing the Castres game away and then the game at the weekend coming off the bench I was quite happy with that.

“I’m just going to try keep building over the next few weeks and hopefully put my hand up again to get an opportunity if it comes,” added Wycherley ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Zebre in Parma.

Munster may have defeated the Italians in all 17 previous clashes but he’s taking nothing for granted against a side where Argentinian Emiliano Bergamaschi has taken over as head coach from Michael Bradley.

“They have got a new coach and it’s exciting for them, it’s their first home league game and they will obviously want to perform for him.

“This weekend is really exciting, an exciting week for us. We have had a lot of lads playing AIL with their clubs, so they are all looking for an opportunity, a lot of lads heading into the international camp and things like that, different fellas rested for this week. It’s been a tough four weeks and this week there will be a lot of changes so it won’t be any different,” added Wycherley.