Emphatic Bandon Grammar too strong for Clonmel in Junior Cup

Bandon Grammar School will meet Rockwell College in the second round of the U16 Munster Schools Junior Cup following their 41-10 win against CBS High School Clonmel at Musgrave Park on Thursday.

Excellent performances from Rory Golden and Darragh Walsh, which accounted for just over half of their side’s total, ensured it was Bandon - despite captain Max McQuiston’s red card late in the first half - who progressed to the next stage while Clonmel crashed out.

Clonmel’s Tom O’Brien was sent to the sin-bin in the opening minutes and Bandon took full advantage as they grabbed the first try of the game when Darragh Walsh went down in the corner with Rory Golden kicking the extras.

O’Brien soon returned to the action but he could only watch on as Walsh skipped past his marker before touching down for his second try of the afternoon which Golden was unable to convert.

Golden made amends for that near-miss when his next conversion dropped onto the top of the crossbar and crept over moments after Cash Healy powered home with a surging run.

Colourful Bandon Grammar School supporters make some noise as they cheer on their team. Picture: Larry Cummins.

But Bandon were dealt a blow shortly before the interval when McQuiston was shown a straight red card. It mattered little though as Rory Golden broke clear at the beginning of the second half and touched down as close to the posts as possible to make his conversion easier.

Calem Harte added his name to the list of try scorers with 36 minutes on the clock and he then turned provider by teeing up Michael Kennedy to race clear and do likewise although Golden missed with both his conversion attempts, 36-0.

The Tipperary students, to their credit, finished the game strongly as they grabbed two late tries through Billy Tierney and captain Luke Slattery to reduce the margin of defeat.

Team captain Max McQuiston, Bandon Grammar School drives forward. Picture: Larry Cummins.

But in between those scores was a superb score from Marcus Kelly which ensured Bandon marched into the second round in style with an impressive 31-point victory.

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School: Tries - D Walsh (2), R Golden, M Kelly, C Healy, C Harte, M Kennedy. Cons - R Golden (3).

Scorers for CBS High School Clonmel: Tries - L Slattery, B Tierney.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: M Tubb, M Kelly, A Cleary, T O’Conchuir, C Healy, J Connolly, P Coughlan, M McQuiston, S Fuller, R Golden, D Walsh, C Harte, A Hutchinson, S O’Driscoll, A Hurley.

Replacements: B O’Driscoll, A Devlin, D Keane, R Di Rollo, S Dooley, G Cottrell, J McDonagh, M Kennedy, O Williams, S Lynch.

CBS HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: O Amos, S Wall, T O’Brien, C O’Flynn, D Brennan, J Lane, L Slattery, D Coyne, B Morrison, P Spelman, D Buckley, B Tierney, C Kennedy, J Mullery, A Slattery.

Replacements: F Hackett, M Bates, S O’Loughlin, D O’Regan, M Andriulaitis, J Byrne, S Maher, M Ryan, C Morrison, K Kennedy, C Byrne, A Pyke, D Corcoran, D Mullery, M McGuire, J Brown, P Perry, R Dillon, N Roche, T Alyward, T Maguire.

Referee: Stuart Donaldson (MAR).