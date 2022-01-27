Ulster ring the changes for visit of Scarlets

With so many players on international duty, Ulster have made six changes in personnel for tomorrow night’s United Rugby Championship home game against the Scarlets (Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm).

Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham and Rob Lyttle, who makes his 50th appearance for the province, come into the backs with one positional switch seeing Ethan McIlroy move from the wing to fullback in place of Mikey Lowry.

There are also three changes in the forwards. John Andrew is at hooker with Sam Carter and Greg Jones replacing Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney respectively. Marcus Rea moves from blindside to openside flanker.

Gareth Milasinovich has returned from his short-term loan to Saracens and is named on the bench. Mick Kearney, David McCann, Ian Madigan and Aaron Sexton are the other new faces being given a rare opportunity to impress off the bench.

Someone who has already put his hand up in a big way this season is 20-year-old scrum-half, Nathan Doak.

John Cooney’s injury problems have thrust him onto centre stage and he has excelled both domestically and in Europe.

He’s appreciated the faith the coaches have shown in him and knows this is only the start of his rugby journey.

“As a young kid I just wanted to take my opportunity,” said Doak, who again partners Billy Burns tomorrow.

“I’ve been lucky enough to put my hand up every week and the coaches keep picking me and it’s meant a lot.

“I want to keep improving through the season. I definitely have learned so much so far and definitely have more to give.

“There’s still the back end of the season to go and hopefully I can keep getting better.”

ULSTER: Ethan McIlroy, Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (CAPT.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, David McCann, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Aaron Sexton.

SCARLETS: Ioan Nicholas, Tom Rogers, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes, Ryan Conbeer, Dan Jones, Dane Blacker, Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes (CAPT), Samson Lee, Sam Lousi, Morgan Jones, Sione Kalamafoni, Shaun Evans, Carwyn Tuipulotu Replacements: Marc Jones, Kemsley Mathias, Javan Sebastian, Josh Helps, Aaron Shingler, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Steff Evans