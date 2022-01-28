Ala’alatoa on Johnny Sexton: ‘He’s three or four steps ahead of everyone’

Some players draw you in more than others. Not just on the pitch but off it too.

The Irish game has thrown up a host of interesting characters whose personal stories have either spun out slowly but surely over their years in the public eye, or exploded into the public consciousness in the blink of an eye.

Of all those, only a small few command the attention every time they utter a syllable. In the modern game hit makes for a clearly defined Mount Rushmore of players in Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell and Johnny Sexton.

Only one of those is still playing so it seems sometimes as if the conversation is drawn towards the Leinster and Ireland out-half as if by a magnetic force. It happened again this week when talking to Michael Ala’alatoa.

The Leinster tighthead has a tale of some interest to tell in his own right but his take on Sexton was interesting, not least because the prop arrived in Dublin last summer after five successful and enlightening seasons with the Crusaders and their own legion of stars.

“Since I first started training with him, it's like he's got more time than anyone I have seen. Nine times out of 10 he is making the right decisions to set up the attack. The more I train with him the more I see it. It's impressive to be around.

“I have been lucky enough to play with Richie Mo'unga but it's a whole different kind of player really, the way that Johnny plays. He's like three or four steps ahead of everyone. His standards are so high that if you are not on the same page as him, he'll let you know, but in a good way.”

Ala’alatoa has played under captains of the calibre of Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett and in Sexton, poised to captain Ireland in the upcoming Six Nations, he has seen a task-oriented leader who leads by examples and looks to focus on what’s next rather than just passed.

The Australian-born, seven-times Samoa-capped Ala’alatoa appeared just under 100 times for the Crusaders and has banked nine caps for Leinster already. He is also 30 now and just the type of guy who will be expected to step up this next few weeks. Sexton and 15 more of their Leinster teammates will be otherwise engaged on Ireland duties for the two months to come. Those left behind with the province have a busy URC schedule to keep and momentum to maintain after their recent European blowouts.

“The main way that I wanted to (make an impression) was through my own performance first and that's what I focused on. Now that the Irish lads are gone, there is an opportunity there to lead a bit more but it's not going to change anything for me. I’m still going to make sure I do everything I can to prepare as well as I can to produce the best performance at the weekend. That's how I like to lead.”

He had experience of some of his current front row colleagues from the 2019 World Cup meeting between Ireland and Samoa in Fukuoka – he even swapped jerseys with Cian Healy – but settling in over here hasn’t been straightforward.

Covid restrictions have made it more difficult for his family to bed down in Dublin, although the recent relaxation on the rules will make it easier for the Ala’alatoas to spend some time with the other players and their families from here on in.

There have been challenges on the field with it, not just in Leinster’s approach, which isn’t a million miles removed from that of the Crusaders, but in the physicality opposing teams bring and the rush-up defence that demands an alertness of mind and of body.

“There was a bit of a learning curve at the start, trying to get my head around the way Leinster play. Although it’s an attacking style of rugby it’s still different to how the Crusaders play so I feel like I’m at a point now where I have a good understanding of how Leinster play. I guess I’m trying to put myself in positions where I can have an impact on the game and get the ball in my hands because that’s something I enjoy doing is carrying the ball. It’s been good, really good.”