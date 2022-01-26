Johnny Sexton all business as he sets the tone for Ireland's Six Nations bid

If Eddie Jones chipped another edge off Roy Keane’s fearsome reputation at Wednesday's Six Nations launch then Johnny Sexton offered up little enough in the way of merriment to dilute the sense of a man utterly fixated on the job immediately at hand.

It was the England boss — another man who is best not trifled with at times — who shared how Keane proved to be “one of the funniest blokes I’ve ever met” when he was invited in to talk to the Australian’s squad before the last World Cup.

Sexton isn’t averse to a joke or two but he was all business 10 days out from the 2022 Championship, his comments delivered as crisply and with as much intent as any spiral, all but bypassing the big picture debates in favour of the the job at hand.

A softball pitch about what fun Ireland might find when they fly out to Portugal today for a pre-tournament training camp was met with the ramrod response that they were going there to work, not loll about in a holiday camp.

Indeed. Andy Farrell’s side will take the starter’s gun with eight successive wins at their back but Sexton knows what it’s like to bring that sort of momentum into February and see it dissipate on the capricious winds of a Six Nations campaign.

He understands the intense interest, from those outside the tent, on the forced marches they will take on Twickenham and Stade de France, but the one flicker of a focus beyond the opener against Wales came when he looked ahead to the last day, at home to the Scots.

Ireland, for all their competitiveness this millennium, have won just four Six Nations titles in that time and none of them were secured by breasting the tape in Dublin. It was Cardiff in 2009, followed by Paris (’14), Edinburgh (’15) and London (’18).

Michael Kiernan’s drop goal in 1985 was the last time the title was won at home.

“We’ve spoken about how we can start the best way possible from the opening game. That’s the way and then, if you want to speak about the competition as a whole, it’s not every year you get a home game to finish the tournament.

“For us that’s exciting,” he explained. “The work that needs to be done to get us into a position that we can do something at the end of the tournament, in our home venue and in front of a full crowd, that’s what I’m thinking about.”

It’s worth noting here that Scotland spoiled the party the last time they provided the opposition in Dublin when Ireland were chasing silverware, Dan Parks kicking the winning penalty late on in the last rugby game played at Croke Park.

That’s the Six Nations for you: A mugging waiting to happen around almost every corner. The opening visit of Wales only proves it given their ability to thumb their noses at the appalling form of their regions by riding roughshod over expectations.

Sexton needs no education there.

“I know a lot of these players from being on Lions tours together. I played with a good few of them in Racing years ago as well and their big focus is playing for Wales. It means so much to them.

“That’s why Wales are so successful because, when these guys come into Welsh camp, it’s what they work for. It’s what they dream of doing and they’re a very proud rugby nation, and when they come together they are always better than the sum of their parts.

“They’re reigning champions. These perceived problems that are in the regions, like, they were there last year when they won the Six Nations, they were there when they won the Grand Slam. So it’s not something that we’re focused on.”

If Wales are experts at confounding low expectations, then Ireland struggle to deliver when hopes for them at their highest, but the return of Sexton, whose influence pervades the squad on and off the field, in recent weeks can’t be underestimated.

Injuries had consigned him to sick bay after November’s defeat of the All Blacks but they were compounded by the string of Leinster games cancelled because of Covid and his own experience of the virus that ran rampant through the province’s ranks.

All told, the half an hour off the bench against Montpellier two weekends ago was the first sighting of him in two months. He followed it up with another 50 minutes against Bath and, while there was a sharpness evident both days, he admits that the Covid case took its toll.

“My body is OK. I had a frustrating couple of months... Injuries, I managed to pick up Covid as well. That knocked me for 10 days to two weeks. It wasn’t ideal prep but thankfully over the last few weeks I was able to step up in training and get back on the field unscathed.”

A shock to the system, he called it, and he followed it up by expounding on the need to train well in order to earn his place on the team in the weeks to come. Like that’s even up for debate.

The hand-wringing about Ireland’s ongoing reliance on a 36-year old out-half, less than two years out from the next World Cup, shows no sign of abating, even if Joey Carbery’s return to fitness and Jack Carty’s return to form with Connacht are to be welcomed.

The bigger picture spreads far beyond mere white lines, of course.

Carbery or Carty or Harry Byrne may yet emerge as world-class 10s in time for France 2023 or some time beyond but Sexton as leader and lynchpin remains irreplaceable.

Sexton isn’t just this team’s ringmaster. He is its conscience, its heartbeat, and its compass.