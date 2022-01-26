Wayne Pivac pleased with progress of former Scarlets star Tadhg Beirne

It was 12 months ago that Wayne Pivac experienced the impact of the part he played in developing Tadhg Beirne into the Test animal he has undoubtedly become.

The Wales head coach got to see just how far the player he had taken a punt on in 2016 had progressed when Beirne powered over the try line to give 14-man Ireland a go-ahead try in Cardiff in last year’s first-round meeting.

Though Wales would have the last laugh that day, the opening-day win leading to the 2021 title for Pivac and his team, there was an element of pride in the opposition player picked up for Scarlets from Leinster in the summer of 2016. With Beirne in the engine room, Pivac cemented his coaching reputation by guiding the West Wales region to the 2016-17 Pro12 title and backed it up with a return to the final the following season. He then had to bow to the inevitable as the versatile lock/flanker was lured back to Ireland to join Munster with international recognition awaiting him courtesy of Joe Schmidt.

This Saturday should see Beirne, now a Test British & Irish Lion and playing some brilliant rugby for Munster this season, lock horns with Wales once more and there will be plenty of admiration in the visiting coaching box for the Irishman.

“Yeah, he was a great signing. He performed above what we expected at the time,” Pivac said. “He’s a very good athlete, he’s a very tough, strong character. What I liked about Tadhg was his enthusiasm, his passion for the game.

“He had a lot of questions. He was always asking why we were doing things and challenging. I found that was great because he didn’t want to go out onto the field without understanding everything that was required of him and why he was doing things.

“Once we had that down he went for it and it was great watching his progress. I was very pleased that he was selected for Ireland. Disappointed at the time from a Scarlets point of view but great to see a player you’ve coached at club level go on and obtain the greatest honour, that’s to pull on the jersey of your country.

“So really pleased and I’ve followed his progress well.”

There was also praise from new Welsh captain Dan Biggar for opposite number Johnny Sexton, who will be leading Ireland at the top of his game at fly-half at the age of 36. The Northampton star, a Lions tourist with Sexton in 2017, described his fellow fly-half as an inspiration for performing so well for so long.

“Yeah, absolutely. Whenever I get asked who’s been the most difficult person to play against over the last 10, 12 years, there’s no doubt Johnny’s name would be very near the top.

“He’s very similar to myself because of the drive, the will to win, you know, scrapping for absolutely everything on the field and it’s a testament to him really in terms of how well he’s managed to handle himself and keep his form going into his mid-30s now, or late 30s, I don’t think anybody’s 100 per cent sure how old he is anyway.

“But he’s going really strong and I’ve got a huge amount of time for Johnny. There’s very few people more deserving of 100 caps in international rugby than Johnny.

“So it’s always a great challenge playing against Johnny. We might not be the best of friends for 80 minutes on the pitch and quite narky and sort of at each other a little bit but away from the field then he’s an absolute pleasure to deal with and I’ve got a huge amount of time for him.”

Biggar captains Wales in the absence of a plethora of injured senior players including Alun Wyn Jones and with Pivac admitting many of his available home-based players are “undercooked” as they prepare to face the Irish in Dublin.

“It’s going to be an interesting challenge, especially first up on the road against Ireland. Their clubs are in great form. They were in great form in the Autumn Series. The challenge doesn’t get any bigger than that.”