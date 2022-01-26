Daire Burke fires Christian Brothers Cork into last four of Senior Schools Cup

Christian Brothers Cork 37 Bandon Grammar School 25

A sensational display from Daire Burke ensured Christian Brothers Cork progressed to the semi-finals of the Schools U19 Pinergy Munster Senior Cup as they defeated local rivals Bandon Grammar School 37-25 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The two Cork schools would claim four tries apiece but the accuracy of Burke’s kicking proved to be the difference as Christians sailed through to to the last four of the competition while Bandon face another tough test in the quarter-finals.

Grammar started this game brightly and it took them just seven minutes to grab the opening try of the game with Peter O’Sullivan powering his way across the end-line before Jeff Williams, who had missed an earlier penalty, sent over the conversion.

Ben Kingston, Bandon Grammar School is tackled by his opposite number Kamis Novak of CBC. Picture: Dan Linehan

Williams would split the uprights with his next penalty but that was sandwiched between two excellent tires from CBC.

A superb long pass from Matthew O’Callaghan allowed Shane Maloney to touch down in the corner before Thomas Land did likewise with Burke sending over the extras on both occasions.

Bandon battled back and a sensational kick by Williams allowed Barry Spearman-Walsh to score before Dylan O’Driscoll edged his side back into the lead with a try of his own to make it 20-14 as Williams failed to convert.

Barry Spearman-Walsh, Bandon Grammar School touching down for his try. Picture: Dan Linehan

A Burke penalty had Christians within three at the break and they took that momentum into the second half. And just three minutes after the restart they again snatched the lead with Matthew O’Callaghan going down in the corner after good work in the build-up by Shane Maloney.

They were again rewarded for their dominance with 47 minutes on the clock when Kamil Novak charged home with Burke tallying his fourth conversion, 31-20.

Bandon gave themselves hope heading into the final 10 minutes when Fionn O’Neill collected a clever pass from Jeff Williams before going down behind the goal-line.

Williams again had no luck with the positioning of his kicks and he couldn’t add an extra two points to move his team to within four of Christians.

It mattered little though as the excellent Burke would send over two further penalties - either side of Bandon’s Spearman-Walsh being sent to the sin bin - to send CBC into the semis and their opponents into the quarters.

Scorers for Christian Brothers Cork: Tries - K Novak, T Land, S Maloney, M O’Callaghan. Cons - D Burke (4). Pens - D Burke (3).

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School: Tries - F O’Neill, D O’Driscoll, P O’Sullivan, B Spearman-Walsh. Cons - J Williams. Pens - J Williams.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS CORK: S Loftus, G Rasmussen, H Foster, D Novak, K Novak, T Land, A Wrona, J Coleman, J Casey, D Burke, S Maloney, E Cahill Murphy, M O’Callaghan, B O’Riordan, B Lynch.

Replacements: S O'Shaughnessy, A O’Leary, A Logan, C Kidney, G Hyde, O Prenter, S Crowe, F Whooley, V Ugwah, A Egar.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: F O’Neill, D McGarvey, M Connolly, S Coughlan, B Kingston, C Miskella, J van der Westhuizen, A Murphy, D O’Driscoll, J Williams, C Ryan, L McCarthy, P O’Sullivan, B Spearman-Walsh, P Gaffney.

Replacements: J O’Regan, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, J O’Brien, L Prior, R O’Callaghan, P Symington, B O’Connor, L McVitty, D Lynch.

Referee: David O’Riordan (MAR).