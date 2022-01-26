Andy Farrell eyeing World Cup as Ireland look to kick on from productive 2021

From a chirpy update on Joey Carbery to the feelgood factor of all four provinces reaching Europe’s knockout stages, Andy Farrell did little to dissuade those listening that Ireland are in anything but a good place heading into this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

The buzz generated by a brilliant end to 2021 and an eight-Test winning streak appears to have survived a turbulent six weeks of Covid outbreaks, injuries and match postponements at provincial level. And when Farrell's squad clear Irish airspace today bound for a week of warm-weather training in Portugal, it will be a collective of players and coaches looking to kick on from the November victories over Japan, New Zealand and Argentina rather than rest on its laurels.

That was the message from Farrell as coaches and captains logged on from all six participants for an online championship launch, 10 days out from the opening round which will see Ireland welcome defending champions Wales to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Both the head coach and skipper Johnny Sexton had signed off from the Autumn Nations Series with the explicit demand that the wins over Scotland and England at the tail end of last year’s Six Nations, summer wins over Japan and the USA missing key frontline figures and the November sweep were just steps along the road to something greater and that the epic win over the All Blacks, a third in five years, was a starting point not the peak of this squad’s ambitions.

So for all the positivity in the air, there was also a reminder that Ireland remain focused on maintaining their upward trajectory but squeezing every last drop of potential out of this ever-deepening talent pool.

"By getting back at it,” Farrell said when asked how Ireland can build on the progress made last November. “I mean, we didn't get to a performance against Japan by just turning up. We worked unbelievably hard for the first 12 days of camp, pushed the standards, felt really connected as a group.

"First day yesterday and the signs are good that we can kick on from there.” The head coach added: "It’s our first session on the field this afternoon, it all starts from there. It’s a new competition, the Six Nations is like no other. In November, yes there were some decent performances but we want to kick on and get better and see who is hungry enough to be in that frame of mind.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton at the Six Nations Championship launch. Picture: INPHO

Ireland will take all 37 of the players named in the initial Six Nations squad last week, including those who missed last weekend’s final round of Champions Cup pool games, including fly-half Carbery, who Farrell said had been cleared to resume contact training following the fractured elbow he sustained for Munster at Wasps on December 12.

"Yes, everyone's travelling. I'd expect by the end of this week most of them will be fit.

"Iain Henderson, we'll take it day by day and see how he goes. But we expect most people to be fit and available for Wales."

The uptick in form of last year has undoubtedly caught the eye in all corners of the rugby world and although the bookies have Ireland starting the championship as 3-1 third favourites behind 6-4 France and 5-2 England, both of whom they must visit in the coming weeks, Farrell’s team still has a target on its back.

He dismissed that as “irrelevant”, adding: "Our main focus is on ourselves, making sure that we push on to be the team we want to be, live by our own standards and push the boundaries as far as that's concerned and take it from there."

The 2023 World Cup in France 20 months hence and finally breaking the cycle of quarter-final defeats remains the ultimate objective but that does not mean this season’s Six Nations will be treated as an afterthought, Farrell insisted.

“The World Cup is always something in the back of people’s minds. It’s something that you’re striving towards and people have got to know where they’re going. But the only way you get there is by concentrating on the here and now.

“We want to deliver a trophy every single time that we enter a competition and this year is certainly no different.

“What’s a good tournament? Well, I mean, it makes me laugh when coaches say they want to finish second or third. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want to finish first. We’re no different to every other team in the competition in that regard. But I think ultimately we want to kick on as a group, we want to kick on in the way we play the games, we want to push new boundaries for ourselves.

“It’s just getting better at the things that we’ve been trying to get better at over the last 18 months or so. The good thing is that we’re nowhere near there yet. I was saying to the lads yesterday that there’s a good foundation that’s been built and there’s a real belief in how we’re trying to play the game etc.

“It came together in parts pretty well in the autumn and the aim is 100% to kick on and push the boundaries even further.”