Johnny Sexton: 'Covid knocked me for ten days to two weeks'

Johnny Sexton is hopeful of being at full tilt for Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against Wales in ten days’ time after an eight-week spell complicated by injuries that was followed by a Covid diagnosis.

Injuries to his knee and ankle, suffered during the defeat of the All Blacks in November, initially kept him sidelined and he was one of many among Leinster’s playing squad to have been ruled out after the virus swept through the province’s camp last month.

"My body is okay. I had a frustrating couple of months, post the New Zealand game," he said at the launch of the Guinness Six Nations on Wednesday. “Injuries, managed to pick up Covid as well so that knocked me for 10 days to two weeks so it was not an ideal prep.

"But thankfully over the last few weeks I was able to step up in training and get back on the field unscathed.”

The signs since his return to the field have been hugely encouraging.

He bagged 30 minutes off the bench in the humiliation of Montpellier at the RDS two weekends ago and then started the comfortable win over Bath at The Rec last week before giving way to Ross Byrne after 53 minutes.

There was no sign of any rustiness either day.

“I was back from the knee injury ready to go and then obviously picked up and was sick for a week or so with it. Then obviously it takes a little bit longer time to get back fully fit, a couple of games were cancelled.

"Obviously, the first game back was a European game so I blew the lungs out on that. It was a shock to the system but I felt much better last week and hopefully now we'll train hard this week and it will be another good step in my preparation.

"I know I need to train well to earn my place in the team and that’s more my focus is getting as fit and ready as possible to challenge for that spot."

Covid restrictions may have been pared back in Ireland in the last week but Andy Farrell’s team will continue to operate under strict tournament bubbles for now while, at the same time, kicking off in front of a packed Aviva Stadium.

Ireland gathered on Tuesday and will fly out to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-tournament camp. The mood surrounding the squad is one of optimism and maybe even content given recent performances but there will be no resting on laurels in Iberia.

"We're going there to work, it's not a holiday camp,” said the skipper. “It's just going over to a really good facility and we haven't been away in a while as a team. We will go over and prepare really well over there, then come back and get ready for the Wales game in Dublin."

Ireland go into the Championship on the back of eight consecutive wins and with the quality of the performances exciting every bit as much as the quantity of victories. Only France carry more expectation for now.

Scotland are once again buoyant approaching the spring, Wales’s players are looking to make a mockery of their regions’ poor form whenever they don that red jersey and England will be expected to bounce back after last season’s fifth-place finish

Put it all together and it is being packaged as maybe the most competitive Six Nations for some time and not least because of the superb results banked by so many European teams against their southern hemisphere colleagues in the autumn.

Ireland face trips to both Paris and London which makes it all the harder for them but it is only four years since they claimed a Grand Slam on the back of wins in those two cities and three home successes against the Scots, Italians and Welsh.

Same again?

“To be honest, we only had yesterday together, which was mainly getting our heads around all the plays and terminology because obviously Ireland is different to all the provinces,” said Sexton.

“So, we haven't had that conversation yet, but I suppose it's probably something that we will keep in house. I suppose we sort of said that after the Grand Slam. But look, we are on a journey together and this is a big part of it.

“We don't want to be just focusing on a World Cup, we want to win here and now. I don't think you ever come into this competition with a goal to finish second or third or fourth. You come in and you want to win.

“But how we do that is prepare really well and get off to a good start against Wales.”