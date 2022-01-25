Connacht prop Denis Buckley to end seven month injury lay-off

Experienced Connacht prop Denis Buckley is poised to make a timely return to action this weekend after recovering from a cruciate injury sustained last June.

The 31-year old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Benetton just as he became only the third player after Michael Swift and John Muldoon to make 200 appearances for Connacht.

But now the Roscommon native is set to resume his career after battling back and he’s available for Saturday’s URC clash with Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground.

Senior coach Pete Wilkins said his return is timely with five props unavailable for last weekend’s Champions Cup trip to Paris.

“It's a testament to the work that Denis has done, but also the medical and support staff behind the scenes,” said Wilkins. “You never like to see someone with long term injuries, and it's always a great challenge for them - not just from the physical perspective - but how they manage that time and state of mind when they work back to being available for selection.

“I know for him, until he's selected and plays a game and gets those minutes under his belt, it won't quite close the loop on it, but he's certainly getting very close to that and we're really excited for him.

“It's a massive boost. Certainly, in terms of personnel you want on the field, there are merits to having the young guys come in for the last 20 minutes with the enthusiasm and energy they bring, but also you're grateful if you have some experienced heads out there.”

Connacht will also be boosted by the return of Samoan Tietie Tuimauga, who has had to cover tighthead for a time, although Finlay Bealham is away on Six Nations, and Wilkins said getting extra cover for the front row is a boost for this clash.

Saturday’s clash at the Sportsground against Glasgow will also be the first time that former player, academy manager and backs coach Nigel Carolan returns to Galway as part of the Warriors management and Wilkins said it adds another dimension to an important fixture. “Everyone is looking forward to seeing Nigel. It's probably more of an occasion for him in terms of coming to his home patch rather than the other way around, but we'll look forward to seeing him,” he added.

Meanwhile Stade Francais Paris hooker, Tolu Latu will face a disciplinary hearing following his dismissal in the Heineken Champions Cup against Connacht at Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday.

Latu was sent off by the referee, Wayne Barnes (England), in the 46th minute of the match after being shown a second yellow card for directing abusive language at Barnes in contravention of Law 9.28.

Latu was shown a first yellow card when he committed an act of foul play by dangerously clearing out the Connacht hooker, Shane Delahunt at a ruck in the 34th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.20.

John Carroll (Ireland), Mitchell Read (England) and Olly Kohn (Wales) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference on Wednesday.