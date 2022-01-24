George Ford replaces injured Owen Farrell in England Six Nations training squad

George Ford will be given the chance to revive his international career after replacing Owen Farrell in England’s Six Nations training squad.
George Ford, left, has replaced the injured Owen Farrell in England’s 36-man training (Andrew Matthews/David Rogers/PA)

Duncan Bech

Farrell will miss at least the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5 because of an ankle issue and England have suffered another blow after Jonny May was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury.

May’s place in the 36-man group that gathered in Brighton on Monday is taken by Elliot Daly, who provides cover at wing, full-back and centre.

Courtney Lawes is unable to train this week due to concussion so Daly’s Saracens team-mate Nick Isiekwe has been called in as a replacement.

Lawes was expected to take over the captaincy in Farrell’s absence, reprising a role he performed with distinction during the autumn, but the flanker now faces a race against time to be fit for the visit to Edinburgh.

“Following Owen Farrell’s withdrawal from the squad, Eddie Jones will now name a new team captain ahead of the Calcutta Cup fixture,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

The extent of May’s injury has yet to be revealed, but the PA news agency understands he is expected to miss at least the first two rounds against Scotland and Italy.

Jonny May is battling to play a role in the Six Nations because of a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

The 31-year-old has been a key attacking weapon for England over the last four years, running in a string of spectacular tries, but he must remain at Gloucester for treatment.

Daly was overlooked for the squad announced by Jones last week with the Australian head coach stating he needed more game time after recovering from a stress fracture, but he has been thrust back into the mix sooner than expected.

Freddy Steward has cemented his place as England’s first choice full-back – Daly’s old position – but the Saracen will compete against Jack Nowell, Max Malins, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Joe Marchant and Tommy Freeman for a place on the wing.

