Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan making 'good progress' as Six Nations looms

Leinster officials report that Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan 'are making good progress' on their return from injuries sustained earlier this month
Furlong (calf) and Ryan (hamstring) missed last weekend's Champions Cup win over Bath due to injuries sustained earlier this month but the pair are responding well to treatment.
They duo will now continue their rehabilitation with the Irish Rugby medical team as the countdown turns towards the commencement of the Six Nations on Saturday week.
Leinster chiefs also reported positive news on Jordan Larmour who sustained a facial injury at the Rec.
Club officials insist that he is still expected to be available for the Six Nations.
Irish medics will also assess Josh van der Flier who picked up a minor groin injury against Bath
Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave Kearney will undergo further monitoring this week before a decision is made on their availability against Cardiff at the weekend. There are no further updates on: James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).