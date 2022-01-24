Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan making 'good progress' as Six Nations looms

Furlong (calf) and Ryan (hamstring) missed Leinster's Champions Cup win over Bath due to injuries sustained earlier this month but the pair are responding well to treatment.
Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan making 'good progress' as Six Nations looms

James Ryan

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 14:19
Colm O’Connor

Leinster officials report that Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan 'are making good progress' on their return from injuries sustained earlier this month

Furlong (calf) and Ryan (hamstring) missed last weekend's Champions Cup win over Bath due to injuries sustained earlier this month but the pair are responding well to treatment. 

They duo will now continue their rehabilitation with the Irish Rugby medical team as the countdown turns towards the commencement of the Six Nations on Saturday week.

Leinster chiefs also reported positive news on Jordan Larmour who sustained a facial injury at the Rec. 

Club officials insist that he is still expected to be available for the Six Nations.

Irish medics will also assess Josh van der Flier who picked up a minor groin injury against Bath

Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave Kearney will undergo further monitoring this week before a decision is made on their availability against Cardiff at the weekend. There are no further updates on: James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).

More in this section

Munster Rugby v Wasps - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool A - Thomond Park Impressive Munster romp into last 16 with convincing win over Wasps
Munster v Wasps - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B How They Rated: Munster would do well to block out the Outside Noise Spotify playlist
Rory Scannell celebrates after scoring the final try of the game with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley 23/1/2022 Munster ship steadied, but Johaan van Graan won't gaze far into distance
<p>Billy Holland of Munster steals an Exeter lineout from Sam Skinner of Exeter Chiefs during the Heineken Champions Cup game at Thomond Park in 2019. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Munster to face Exeter Chiefs in Champions Cup knockout stages

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up