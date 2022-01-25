Ben Healy reaps rewards from going 'against the grain'

When Johann van Graan described Munster’s performance in beating Wasps on Sunday as “just another game in our journey”, he might well have been referring more specifically to Ben Healy.

The 22-year-old returned as starting fly-half at Thomond Park and helped guide Munster to a top-three finish in Heineken Champions Cup Pool B as van Graan’s side dismantled the English Premiership side in a 45-7 victory.

For Munster, it was another week of seeing a young fly-half advance his case for regular selection at number 10 in the absence of Joey Carbery and do so in impressive style. At Castres nine days earlier, Jack Crowley, a day after his 22nd birthday, steered the side to a valuable away win at Stade Pierre Fabre to assure the province of qualification for the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

On Sunday, Healy, who had missed the trip to France for personal reasons, replied in kind with an equally assured performance against Wasps that he believes showcased the progression he has made since making his senior debut in 2019.

The deft dink over the top of the visitor’s defensive line that set Simon Zebo free for his first of two tries in the first half, his tactical kicking and game management top notch as was his willingness to play on the gainline and deploy his passing game.

It certainly impressed head coach van Graan who said: “There was no specific message to Ben, just go out and enjoy it and steer the ship. I felt he had a really good game, his decision making was good he was pretty good defensively. I'm chuffed with his performance.”

Asked to compare his own game to last season, when he took his appearance total from three to 23, Healy said: “I think when I broke in last year a lot of it was based around my kicking game.

“Whereas I thought I showed today that my game is progressing in the right way in terms of that more attacking kicking game, in terms of taking the line on myself, offloading, pass variety, that type of stuff. That's probably where my game needs to go and that's where the next step is for me.”

Healy left little doubt as to the guiding light in his development as a playmaker: Munster’s senior coach and former World Cup-winning Australian fly-half Stephen Larkham.

“It's exactly what you would imagine it would be. One of the first things I noticed with Steve early on was that he's not afraid to break the rules in terms of what you are told growing up. Little things, like you are always told to run square or run straight as an out-half for example, whereas he'll tell you that in different situations you need to be able to drift on the pass, you need to be able to cut under the pass. In terms of passing in wet conditions, he's got little cues.

“So those little micro things. All the way up along, everyone is taught certain things, but because he's been there and done that, he knows what works and what doesn't work, and he knows that sometimes you've got to go against the grain.

“But that was probably the first thing that struck me with him, and I was able to learn that pretty quickly – that you need to be able to break the rules. And on top of that, I can't say enough about him in terms of developing my game. He's been absolutely fantastic. Always open to chat, always open to ideas, always giving me ideas. So I'm very grateful for the last few seasons I've had with him.”