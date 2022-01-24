Champions Cup talking points: Van Graan resists the urge to bite back at his critics

Van Graan resists the urge to bite back at his critics

Having reached the last 16 in Europe, Munster will care little about appeasing the critics who have questioned both their tactics over the last few weeks and their likelihood of winning trophies in the months to come.

Yesterday’s performance showed more variety in attack than has been seen since much earlier in the season as Munster swatted Wasps aside in a 45-7 Heineken Champions Cup pool thrashing at Thomond Park, but head coach Johann van Graan resisted the urge to hit back at those who have suggested his contract should be terminated ahead of his exit for Bath.

For van Graan last night, it was simply a case of job done, on to the next challenge of an away trip to Italy to play Zebre in the URC this Saturday.

“I think we’ve been pretty consistent in our messaging. The team is in a really good place, we’re very glad that we could play games… So inside the camp, really good. We just stuck to our process.

“We are excited. We’ve won games in different ways, so very glad that we’re through this period with five [wins] out of six. We’ve qualified as the third team for the round of 16, and I think we‘re pretty well set in the URC.

“So, great to be in this position, and really looking forward to next week.”

The South African described the latest win as “just another game in our journey” and supporters will be hoping it is just that: another step along what has been a very long road since they last celebrated a trophy being lifted by a Munster captain.

Simon Lewis

Sexton fit and raring to go after injury and Covid

Johnny Sexton showed both on and off the pitch that he is unfazed by the idea of facing Wales in the Six Nations opening after just one start since the New Zealand game.

On the pitch for less than an hour against Bath in the Champions Cup, the out-half pulled the strings as Leinster ran up 50 points in that period before romping to 64 in total.

Then, off the pitch, he explained why he feels both he and Leinster are developing well, taking positives from the lack of action caused by injury at first, then catching Covid, and after that the postponements due to other cases.

On his own form, he said: “It was OK, I obviously felt better than last week, which is the most important thing. It has been a long time with the injury first of all and then Covid, and then all the games being cancelled.

“I suppose having got sick myself it took me probably a week to get over that and then struggled for a little bit afterwards getting back to full fitness.

“But I felt good out there, felt sharp. Not everything went our way, but we are building nicely. It’s only our second game in six or seven weeks, second game in three months for me.” With talkative opposite number Dan Biggar being named as Wales captain, Sexton had a jokey warning for South African referee Jaco Peyper who will be taking charge at the Aviva.

“Yeah, I texted him [Biggar]the other night and said ‘Congrats.’ I’m not sure the refs are going to be too happy having to deal with me and him! But there will be two of us in it anyway,” said Sexton.

Hamish Stuart

Herring bouncing back from 2021 disappointments in time for Six Nations

After a difficult six to 12 months, Rob Herring has put his best foot forward to try to turn the head of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Having suffered the blow of seeing Ronan Kelleher called into the British and Irish Lions squad last summer ahead of him, he then slipped down the pecking order with Ireland in the Autumn Series.

He made just one appearance off the bench, with Dan Sheehan also promoted ahead of him, albeit that was against the All Blacks.

However, he has absorbed those setbacks and healed at Ulster, this season joining the 200 Club, and another two tries against Clermont on Saturday night takes him above his long-time rival Rory Best in the province’s try-scoring charts, with 28.

Although one lineout throw went astray, he was magnificent against the French and a presence around the pitch, enjoying big moments with carries and turnovers. With a Six Nations just around the corner, he looks to have got his mojo back at just the right time.

Orla Bannon

Barrister Barnes loses nothing in translation...

There were endless lessons to be taken from Connacht’s remarkable joust with Stade Francais in Paris, but perhaps one of the best of them is don’t try to pull the wool over the eyes of a referee who is a qualified barrister.

Into the bargain, Wayne Barnes is one of the most experienced officials in the world and has probably heard every excuse under the sun.

So when Tongan-born, Aussie-capped, Stade hooker Tolu Latu got lost in a sea of red mist, he probably needed his captain Tala Gray to come up with something better than the mitigation he offered to Barnes.

Latu had been binned in the opening half for a cheap-shot, no-arms clear-out of his opposite number Shane Delahunt. Shortly after the restart he was pinged for going off his feet when, clearly, he felt he had won the ball fairly. Cue a foul-mouthed rant at Barnes who gave him a warning and then a second yellow as Latu continued his tirade.

Skipper Gray stepped in to calm matters and tried to tell Barnes, who has more than a cúpla focail française, that he must have misheard his hooker who was probably speaking French and saying something totally different to what the poor ref thought he’d heard.

But Barnes was having none of it. “He’s looked at me and said: ‘fucking hell’ and he’s then looked at me and said ‘I got the fucking ball’, very clearly and very much at me. Yellow card, red card.”

It left poor auld BT Sport commentator Ryle Nugent doing cartwheels apologising for the Sunday lunchtime cursing, and it didn’t get much better for one of their camera operators who went for a close-up of the disgraced hooker and was promptly rewarded with a towel being thrown over the camera. We’re not sure what next happened in the dugout, as the TV directors went back to the boring nine-try contest!

John Fallon