Munster ship steadied, but Johaan van Graan won't gaze far into distance

After the drama and disruption experienced by Munster over the last nine weeks, it was no wonder Johann van Graan preferred not to glimpse too far into the future in the aftermath of this convincing Heineken Champions Cup pool victory over Wasps.

A home and away aggregate knockout tie with Exeter Chiefs may have been the prize for this emphatic European win but that particular tussle is 10 weeks away. Munster’s third-place finish in Pool B after a quartet of wins from four rounds earns them a trip to Sandy Park on the weekend of April 8-10, before a home second leg a week later. Covid-related postponements mean there will be no break in the United Rugby Championship when the Six Nations gets underway on Saturday week and Munster have at least five matches to play without the majority of their Ireland players. That includes a return to South Africa for the trip first made in late November which was abandoned in the midsts of travel bans and Covid outbreaks before a game could kick-off.

As these two months since have shown in this latest season of Munster melodrama, an awful lot can and probably will happen before now and then as the head coach reminded those listening last night.

“Everybody knows how special the Champions Cup is to Munster,” Van Graan said. “The interesting thing is that I think it is the 29th of March until we see our international players, or everybody only sees their international players.

“The Six Nations is a phenomenal tournament and on our first week back we play Leinster in the Aviva and then it is on to Exeter, so there is a lot to look forward to.

“I guess the interesting bit is that there is so much time between now and March and we will use it well in the HPC.

“But from a Champions Cup point of view, really excited and it is going to be very unique in terms of a Round of 16 and hopefully we have done well enough with our seeding. We are third, we can only control what we can and hopefully we can get through that and who knows what will happen after that. But a Round of 16 it will be a massive challenge.”

That Munster signed off from the pool stage with their most convincing performance of 2022 will bring cheer to supporters and those inside the organisation alike given the torrid few weeks of criticism the team and coaching staff has attracted since facing an awkward Castres side in Limerick in round two on December 18.

Their Stephen’s Day game with Leinster was postponed, and is likely to be added to the fixture list during the Six Nations, and there followed the low point of a toothless 10-8 loss at Connacht on January 1.

Wins at home to Ulster — Munster with 14 men for 65 minutes — in the URC and then at Castres did little to quell the storm surrounding van Graan and his group. Last night’s romp should at least dissipate some of that critical questioning of both Munster’s tactics and their potential for breaking an 11-year run without silverware.

More difficult challenges undoubtedly lie ahead but their six-try dismantling of Wasps in front of 13,047 supporters who responded to the rapid reinstatement of their tickets following the lifting of government restrictions was a welcome indication that Munster are back up and running again.

Munster quickly got the better of the opening exchanges, their physicality too much for a Wasps side without serious ball carriers due to injury, not least England’s next big back-row hope Alfie Barbeary.

First-half tries from Conor Murray, Simon Zebo, and Jack O’Donoghue gave them a 24-7 interval lead before Jeremy Loughman brought up the fourth try and a bonus point soon after the half-time break. Late tries from Zebo — like Loughman a pre-match addition to the starting line-up — and Rory Scannell added gloss to the scoreline after a third quarter disrupted by substitutions from both benches and a yellow card apiece, one for Munster’s Gavin Coombes just before the interval, the other for Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson soon after it.

Munster had kicked off knowing they were guaranteed a top-four finish in Pool B but had third place in their sights while Wasps still had the carrot of needing just a point to reach the knockout stages.

It left a scenario in which both sides could have progressed but there really was only one team worthy of making that leap, even after those two late changes saw Ireland Six Nations squad members Keith Earls (strain) and Dave Kilcoyne (illness) drop out.

Van Graan can now look forward to the next phase of the season with a little more wind in Munster’s sails.

“Who would have thought when we got on the plane to South Africa what was lying ahead,” the Munster boss said.

“What we have gone through we have never used it as an excuse. It was just the way it was. And, look, in fairness to everybody who was involved in what we just call the process, week in week out, we are definitely improving week in week out and it is good to see we have most of our squad just stepping in, it is next man up.

“If you go through that list we have such good squad depth and it is all about week to week and I am very happy with the level of continuity over the last few weeks.”