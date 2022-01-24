Frustration for Jack Carty as Connacht let a lead in Europe slip again

Connacht captain Jack Carty said they need to learn how to manage a lead after surrendering a winning hand for the second week in a row in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Last week they blew an 18-point advantage and this time, despite playing with an extra man for almost half the match, they failed to mind an 11-point lead in another nine-try thriller and will head into the knock-out stages for the first time having won just one game.

Six bonus points along the way made all the difference and while defeat at Stade Jean Bouin ultimately didn’t impact on their final place or a knock-out date with Leinster in April, a win in Paris would have been a huge boost but instead they fell to an eighth successive away Champions Cup game.

Carty said it was a big boost to advance but there is obvious room for improvement and the pool campaign could have been so much better.

“It's great for the people in the west of Ireland but I think what we need to look at is the three games we lost we should have won, maybe Leicester away we were there or thereabouts. We don’t want to be an ‘almost team’, we want to be competing and I think these type of games where we are ahead by a couple of points we need to learn how to finish them out.

“I’m as guilty as anyone, I’m the one who is meant to be game-management, the kick-out on the full put the lads under pressure so I need to look at myself as well.

“I suppose it was quite similar to how we finished the game last week so we have to look at ourselves. We do so well to put ourselves in these positions but against teams like Stade you can’t switch off. Unfortunately we did and we were punished for it,” he said.