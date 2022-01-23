Van Graan targets de Allende move to Bath — report

World Cup winner Damian de Allende could be on his way to Bath at the end of the season, according to the English media outlet which last month broke the story about Munster coach Johann van Graan leaving to take charge at The Rec.

The Rugby Paper, which last week disclosed that defence coach JP Ferreira’s move from Munster to Bath was also a done deal and which was confirmed in midweek, is reporting today that van Graan wants to bring the Springbok centre with him to the Premiership strugglers.