Van Graan targets de Allende move to Bath — report

Is Munster's World Cup winner Damian de Allende on his way to Bath at the end of the season
Munster’s Damian de Allende with Pierre Aguillon and Santiago Arata Perrone of Castres Olympique

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 12:22
John Fallon

World Cup winner Damian de Allende could be on his way to Bath at the end of the season, according to the English media outlet which last month broke the story about Munster coach Johann van Graan leaving to take charge at The Rec.

The Rugby Paper, which last week disclosed that defence coach JP Ferreira’s move from Munster to Bath was also a done deal and which was confirmed in midweek, is reporting today that van Graan wants to bring the Springbok centre with him to the Premiership strugglers.

But it is also reporting that van Graan and Bath are facing stiff competition from at least two Japanese clubs for the 30-year old who joined Munster from Panasonic Wild Knights two years ago.

That was de Allende’s second stint in Japan and there is considerable interest there among a few clubs in signing him.

De Allende misses today’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps because of an abdominal injury which is going to sideline him for a few weeks but he has made a big impact in his 28 games to date with Munster.

He would be a huge addition to a Bath squad currently bottom of the Premiership with eleven losses from 12, while they were thrashed 64-7 in their own backyard by Leinster on Saturday and bow out of Europe without a win.

