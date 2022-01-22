Ulster hold off late Clermont rally to secure second spot in Pool A

The home side was coasting with 10 minutes to go, leading by 22 points having scored five tries, before the visitors fought back
Ulster's Robert Baloucoune scores a try against Clermont Auvergne at the Kingspan Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 20:45
Orla Bannon

Ulster 34 Clermont Auvergne 31 

Ulster withstood a late French rally to make it four wins out of four in the Champions Cup and secure second place in Pool A after a nervous finish at Kingspan Stadium.

The home side was coasting with 10 minutes to go, leading by 22 points having scored five tries, including a first for recent star Springbok signing Duane Vermeulen.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring scored two tries and Robert Baloucoune picked up where he had left off last week against Northampton Saints when he made a try-scoring return from injury to cross the whitewash again.

However, Clermont scored three quickfire tries from Jaco Van Tonder, Alivereti Raka and Judicael Cancoriet to set up a tense finale but Ulster just hung on.

Ulster's Mike Lowry celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The result means they will face the side that finishes seventh in Pool B in the last 16. That could be reigning champions Toulouse whose final position won’t be confirmed until after Sunday's remaining group games.

In picking up a losing bonus point, Clermont will advance to the next stage if at least one of Glasgow or Montpellier fail to win.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, A Curtis, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, T O’Toole, S Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, B Moxham, C Gilroy.

Clermont: C Tiberghien; M O’Connor, JP Barraque, T Vili, A Raka; JJ Hanrahan, M Parra; E Falgoux, Y Beheregaray, R Slimani; P Jedrasiak, T Lavanini; J Cancoriet (capt), L Dessaigne, J van Tonder.

Replacements: E Fourcade, D Bibi Biziwu, C Ojovan, S Vahaamahina, F Lee, K Viallard, C Lopez, D Penaud.

Referee: L Pearce (England).

