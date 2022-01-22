Perfect ten for Leinster as they see off Bath at The Rec

Bath 7 Leinster 64

Leinster’s high-scoring progress in the Heineken Champions Cup continued on Saturday afternoon, the try-scoring bonus point sealed before half-time in another easy win.

A home match in the last 16 was all but sealed as a result. It will need an unlikely set of results to knock them out of that position.

Outside-half Johnny Sexton was on the pitch for less than an hour, but he pulled all the strings in that time as his side notched the half-century of points before he was replaced by Ross Byrne.

Ten tries in all, four of them for left wing Jimmy O’Brien in another commanding performance from the Irish side.

Bath dominated the first ten minutes, camped in the Leinster 22, but the first sign of points came when Leinster broke free from that pressure.

A Sexton grubber bounced loose off the post and O’Brien pounced first to touch down. However fellow wing Jordan Larmour pulled back Bath centre Max Clark and the try was disallowed.

O’Brien was not to be denied as Leinster continued to press on the Bath line, with the ball spread wide after some forward charges and the wing in plenty of space to score.

Leinster's Dan Sheehan runs in a try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Bath had not been helped by losing two international back rowers in the minute building up to the try, first Scotland No 8 Josh Bayliss and then, at the next ruck, England flanker Sam Underhill.

Leinster scored the second try too, with flanker Josh van der Flier hanging around in the backs and clearly not expected to receive the ball by the Bath defence.

He did and had the pace to race 25 yards up the middle to score by the posts, Sexton adding the easy conversion.

It was a similar story for the third try with Larmour picking a good angle from a Sexton pass and racing 40 yards to score under the posts.

Bath did hit back before the break, lock Charlie Ewels intercepting an Andrew Porter pass and giving the scoring pass to Clark.

But Leinster sealed the bonus point with a break by centre Robbie Henshaw and a kick through by Sexton giving O’Brien his second.

Larmour went off injured but his replacement Ciaran Frawley scored their fifth try from close range.

Porter went over from close range to start the second-half in control, a Sexton cross kick giving O’Brien his hat-trick.

Hugo Keenan raced away for a try before O’Brien rounded things off with his fourth from another kick through.

Bath: R McConnochie (D Atkins 65); W Butt, M Clark (M Ojomoh 50), C Redpath (J Simpson 65), G Hamer-Webb; O Bailey, B Spencer; A Cordwell (W Vaughan 75), J du Toit (T Doughty), W Stuart (J Jonker 65); W Spencer, C Ewels (Capt); T Ellis, S Underhill (J McNally 15), J Bayliss (M Williams 14).

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour (C Frawley 36-40), G Ringrose, R Henshaw (C Frawley 69), J O’Brien; J Sexton (Capt, R Byrne 53), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 53); A Porter (C Healy 56), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 56), M Ala’alatoa (V Abadaladze 56); R Molony, J Murphy (R Baird 42); C Doris, J van der Flier (M Deegan 40), J Conan.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).

Attendance: 13,761.

Star man: J O’Brien.