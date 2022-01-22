Wasps clash give Munster perfect chance to lift fans and silence doomsayers

When Stephen Larkham faced the media this week in anticipation of Wasps’ visit to Thomond Park tomorrow, he used his time to hit back at critics of Munster’s playing style as misinformed. Not only that, the senior coach suggested the province’s attacking gameplan possessed, contrary to recent evidence, plenty of variety.

This weekend would be a good place to back up those claims and prove the doubters wrong.

After all, the supporters that will be allowed back into Thomond Park thanks to a lifting of the Government’s Covid restrictions last night, may deserve better fare than was offered up the last time large numbers were allowed in. That was last month, when they witnessed a less-than-enthralling Heineken Champions Cup win over an awkward but understrength Castres side. The key point, many can rightly argue, is that it was a victory, one of three in Europe this season that has seen Munster qualify for the knockout stages a week ahead of schedule.

That Larkham’s attacking gameplan and head coach Johann van Graan’s tactics so abjectly came up short in the following assignment at Connacht in the URC on January 1 compounded the perception that Munster are a team sticking too rigidly to a pre-ordained script.

The freedom of expression so evident in round one when they travelled to Coventry to face an injury-depleted Wasps on December 12 with a mix and match team of internationals and fresh-faced, untested youth seems a very long time ago and further wins over Ulster and last week in France at Castres have only encouraged further criticism rather than eased the external pressure on a coaching ticket from which van Graan, Larkham, and now defence coach JP Ferreira will depart this summer.

Supporters need a boost and players need some breathing space and the best way to deliver that is with an ambitious, accurate and disciplined performance tomorrow afternoon. Munster have at short notice increased capacity from 5,000 to 16,000 with season-ticket holders hastily informed they will be allowed to attend and some tickets going on general sale this afternoon.

Two of the three changes made by van Graan to the side which ground out a 16-13 win in sub-zero temperatures at Stade Pierre Fabre eight nights ago have bene injury-enforced while the other sees Ben Healy replace Jack Crowley at fly-half. It seems harsh on Crowley, who reverts to the bench in the continued absence of the injured Joey Carbery having put on an assured display in France in his first European start and nervelessly kicked 11 of his side’s points. Yet Larkham earlier this week suggested that while Crowley and Healy are different types of playmaker, little will change in terms of Munster’s approach.

What is in need of change is Munster’s ability to execute as last week, numerous advantageous positions were squandered by a lack of accuracy or sound decision-making.

“It’s just the way the game unfolded,” Larkham said, “there’s a number of different reasons why we’re not executing. Sometimes it’s the strategy that we go into the game with, if you look at the opportunity at the weekend - we offloaded a few passes when the offload probably wasn’t on.

“It’s not something we discourage as long as there’s good control of the ball when the boys do that. We got into their ‘22 a number of times, but we didn’t hold the ball.

“We addressed that after the game, sometimes that happens. As long as it wasn’t as a collective team, it was some individuals who had some sloppy offloads.”

That sloppiness will need to be eradicated if Munster are to complete the pool stage unbeaten with four wins from four and Larkham was keen to remind that the first win, at Wasps, came against a side reduced to 14 men midway through the first half following a red card for their captain Brad Shields that has since restored many of the 18 players they missed that day due to injury and also turned in winning performances in the last fortnight against both English Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers and European champions Toulouse.

“They were very difficult to play against, even with 14 men, their breakdown contest, their ball carries. They’re a dangerous side, there’s no doubt about that and I think you’ve probably seen that with their more recent results, Leicester and Toulouse, good victories there, particularly down to 14 men against Toulouse. We were very conscious of how good they were going into our last game against them so nothing’s changed along those lines.”