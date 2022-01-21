Connacht benefit from Covid chaos but what of the credibility of the Champions Cup?

As if its credibility hasn’t suffered enough already, the Champions Cup now runs the risk of being torpedoed by a monstrous own goal, largely of its own making.

Montpellier have it within their power to add injury to insult by exposing the tournament to further ridicule Sunday afternoon. Such a scenario, of course, has to be based on the presupposition that the home team will take the field sufficiently interested in making a game of Exeter’s visit.

Will they deign to pick all or some of their cosmopolitan cast of internationals?

The startling reality that they still have a chance of reaching the knock-out stage may help in that respect — an irony in itself, given how hard they have tried to take the full count at the earliest convenience.

There again, it might just as easily count for nothing at a club where the attitude towards Europe appears not dissimilar to that of arch-Brexiteer David Davis towards Boris Johnson: ‘In the name of God, go now.’

The same withering verdict will have been passed on Montpellier by the multitude who witnessed last Sunday’s non-event in Dublin. Despite the opposition waving the white flag from start to finish and blaming Covid for their manifold ills, Leinster continue to feel short-changed, which takes some doing considering they scored 13 tries in racking up a record 89-7 win.

How can a team play two losing matches, conceding 19 tries and 131 points, and still be in with a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16? Because organisers gave them five points for the one match they didn’t play, and therein lies Leinster’s grievance.





How they stand Qualifiers with home advantage in the second leg of the Round of 16: Racing, Ulster, La Rochelle, Leicester, Harlequins, Munster. Also qualified: Leinster, Bristol, Bordeaux, Connacht, Toulouse. One more win to qualify: Sale (home to Ospreys), Clermont (away at Ulster), Glasgow (home to La Rochelle), Montpellier (home to Exeter). On the brink: Wasps must take a losing bonus point at the very worst against Munster to qualify instead of Cardiff.

The former champions claim they had jumped through all the Covid hoops and were all set to head towards the Mediterranean when the French government intervened to derail the trip. The organisers awarded Montpellier all five points, and Leinster none.

Five other ties cancelled that weekend were declared as 0-0, which meant that the 10 teams involved collected two points apiece, a ruling which merely increased Leinster’s sense of injustice. Two points for Montpellier instead of five would have pre-empted any danger of an embarrassing result emerging on Sunday from close to the shores of the Mediterranean.

As for Leinster, they reappear on familiar territory in the centre of Bath, a Roman city renowned for the splendour of its relics. The local club is in some danger of turning into one itself, despite being spared the indignity of relegation from the English Premiership only because the clubs have shamefully scrapped it indefinitely.

Bath have lost all but one of their 14 matches this season, twice conceding 71 points, home to Saracens in October and away to Gloucester four weeks later.

Anything less than the maximum five points will leave Ireland’s number-one contender feeling all the more short-changed.

Five points may not be enough to guarantee them a top-four finish and so-called home advantage, which is barely any advantage at all.

Had such a comfort applied to a one-off match for a place in the quarter-finals, it would have been a big deal.

Applying it to the Round of 16 over two legs makes the supposed advantage very hard to find, beyond each team knowing what remains to be done. They will know that anyway.

Instead of all that woolly thinking, why didn’t the organisers give real meaning to a home tie by making the last 16 a straight, single-match knockout?

It would have been an obvious way of the European clubs doing their bit towards easing fixture congestion.

Player welfare is all very laudable, but it tends to get short shrift when there is money to be made from a home match. So every qualifier will get one, even Montpellier, if their billionaire owner, Mohed Altrad, demands some sort of reaction to the shambles at the RDS.

Ulster follow Leinster, the northern province’s exhilarating win at Northampton bringing due recognition for Michael Lowry with promotion to Ireland’s Six Nations squad. The uncapped full-back lines up for Clermont’s return to Belfast.

It features one hopeful Irish out-half contender against another, JJ Hanrahan lining up for Clermont directly opposite Billy Burns.

The challengers from the Massif Central, no longer as formidable as they used to be, travel in the fond hope of making it third time lucky in Belfast after successive defeats in recent seasons.

The knock-on effect of Covid forcing Toulouse to cancel their home tie against Cardiff means that Connacht have qualified, irrespective of what happens to them in Paris on Sunday.

Their opponents, Stade Francais, may belong to those French clubs who subscribe to the view that Europe is a poor second fiddle to the Top 14, but they still have a chance, however slim, of going through.

The most competitive match of the round might just happen to be at Thomond Park Sunday afternoon.

Wasps, invigorated by their home win over Toulouse last week, haven’t been seen in Limerick for so long at this stage that Lawrence Dallaglio was still at the helm when Munster sent them packing 14 seasons ago.

Their return coincides with the emergence of another English back row tour de force in the shape of the uncapped Alfie Barbeary.

He would be well advised to pay heed to the warning that Munster at home in Europe is an experience like no other.