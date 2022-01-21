Munster v Wasps: Team news for Sunday's Champions Cup showdown

MUNSTER

Team news

There will be two milestones reached at Thomond Park on Sunday when Dave Kilcoyne becomes the 12th Munster player to earn 200 caps for the province and Jack O’Donoghue becomes the youngest player at 27 to reach 150 appearances.

Kilcoyne retains his place as startling loosehead prop while O’Donoghue holds onto the number seven jersey in a side showing three changes from the starting XV that won 16-13 at Castres last weekend.

Diarmuid Barron is promoted from the bench to starting hooker following Niall Scannell’s shoulder injury in France, while Ben Healy returns from his absence for personal reasons last week to replace Jack Crowley as starting fly-half. Crowley drops to the bench.

The other change sees Jean Kleyn move from the bench to the second row at the expense of Fineen Wycherley, who reverts to the replacements.

Rory Scannell continues at inside centre in the absence of Damian de Allende while on the bench, academy hooker Scott Buckley is set to make his second Munster appearance having delivered a try-scoring man of the match performance in the round-one win at Wasps last month. Simon Zebo also returns to the matchday squad and is poised for his first Champions Cup appearance since returning to Munster from Racing 92 last summer.

WASPS

Team news

Head coach Lee Blackett makes eight changes from the team that upset Toulouse 30-22 at home last Saturday.

That was having been reduced to 14 men after the sending off of full-back Jacob Umaga, whose resulting four-match ban accounts for one of the two positional switches also implemented by Wasps. Ali Crossdale switches from the right wing to 15, with Marcus Watson returning to the line-up at 14.

Scrum-half Dan Robson is back from a groin injury to replace Sam Wosltenholme while the only other backline change sees Ryan Mills start at inside centre with Jimmy Gopperth ruled out through injury.

In the back row, Tom Willis and England’s new call-up Alfie Barbeary miss out as they progress through HIA protocols following head knocks last weekend. Thomas Young and Nizaam Carr replace them having appeared off the bench in Coventry last week.

Wasps welcome back props Tom West and Elliot Millar-Mills, who is set for his first start for Wasps and a Heineken Champions Cup debut at tighthead, as well as lock Elliott Stooke.

There could also be a European debut off the bench for centre Sam Spink.