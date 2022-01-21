Munster to welcome 16,000 fans to Thomond Park 

Munster Rugby chiefs have confirmed that the capacity in Thomond Park for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup clash against Wasps has been increased to 16,000.

A government announcement earlier this evening confirmed that crowd restrictions in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 will cease as of midnight tonight.

However Munster admits that is logistically impossible for them to operate at full capacity - 25,600 - with less than 48 hours notice. Sunday's game kicks off at 3.15pm.

However, the near tripling of the attendance figure from 5,000 to 16,000 will be a welcome boost to provincial coffers after a challenging period of restrictions and caps.

A Munster spokesperson explained that the capacity will be capped at this figure (16,000) "due to the short turnaround and limited operations in place for Sunday’s game."

They added: "As always, the priority is to facilitate season ticket holders and Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and all relevant accounts will be reissued with their respective tickets. This is an ongoing process and due to the time constraints, we ask for patience and understanding in this regard while the ticket department reissues tickets to our priority groups starting from 1pm on Saturday. All season ticketholders will receive their tickets throughout the afternoon with further details of this process directly communicated. A limited number of general tickets will also be available online from 1pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available to buy from ticketmaster.ie Please note that there will be limited amenities and services available on matchday."