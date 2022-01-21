How Robbie Henshaw showed James Hume he could stop 'bricking it'

Holding his own against Robbie Henshaw, a player he rates as the best centre in world rugby, was the trigger for James Hume who now believes he is good enough to play at the highest level.

Hume is honest enough to admit he used to be “bricking it” before games and doubted his ability to mix it with the best.

That was until a positive chat with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after the autumn series left him with much to reflect upon at the start of a really crucial stage of Ulster’s season and superb performances against Leinster, Clermont and Northampton twice this week earned him a first call-up to a Six Nations squad.

He points to big games against Leinster, whom Ulster beat away in November for the first time since 2013, and a first Champions Cup away win at Clermont – whom they face at home tonight – as the catalyst for his new-found self-belief.

“Some games I would go into and just take for granted I was there, I would look at the opposition and not really appreciate how much damage I could do.

“Sometimes I’d be bricking it going into games thinking ‘what if I don’t perform well here? What if the other players make me look stupid? What if I’m not good enough?’

“So coming up against Robbie as my opposite number was a huge starting point. I thought ‘I have trained against this guy, I know how good he is, but I also know the threat I pose to him as well’.

“I have massive respect for Robbie. He is the best centre in the world at the minute and coming up against him and holding my own was a massive marker for me.

“That just carried into the Clermont game, putting in a good performance against European giants and winning was a big confidence-booster.

“Leinster and Clermont were games were I thought ‘right I can do this, I am good enough at that level’. It’s about doing what I know I am good at and not going outside my house or my basic skills of what I do well.”

Last weekend’s win away to Northampton Saints has already guaranteed Ulster a place in the knockout stages but they have selected another very strong side as they try to make it four wins out of four and finish the group stages as one of the top seeds and with home advantage.

Ulster have made two changes. Angus Curtis comes in at inside centre to partner Hume in midfield in place of Stewart Moore, while Eric O’Sullivan is promoted from the bench to start at loosehead prop.

Curtis, 23, comes into an exciting young Ulster backline that has sparkled in recent weeks against Clermont, Northampton and Leinster.

Moore drops out of the squad while Craig Gilroy replaces Ian Madigan as backs cover in the replacements.

Jack McGrath’s injury problems have curtailed his game-time at Ulster but he makes the bench this time as cover for O’Sullivan.

Clermont, who currently sit seventh in the pool, arrive in Belfast having secured a desperately-needed win over Sale last weekend to keep their last 16 hopes in their own hands.

Having left Munster last summer Hanrahan returns to Irish soil and takes over from Camille Lopez at fly-half.

Wings Alivereti Raka and Marvin O’Connor are the only backs to keep their place from last week’s win with Tani Vili and Jean-Pascal Barraque forming the centre pairing, Morgan Parra taking over at scrum-half and Cheikh Tiberghien named at full-back.

Ulster’s two United Rugby Champions inter-pros which were postponed at Christmas due to a Covid outbreak in the province’s squad have been refixed to take place during the Six Nations.

The home clash against Connacht, which was due to be played on St Stephen’s Day but had to be called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Ulster camp, will now be played on Friday week February 4 (KO 8.15) – on the eve of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Dublin. The home derby against Leinster, originally set for New Year’s Day, will take place on the same day as Ireland’s showdown with England at Twickenham on March 12. Ireland take on England at 4.45pm followed by the inter-pro in Belfast at 7.35pm.