Cardiff 'win' pushes Connacht through to knock-out stages of Champions Cup

Connacht are through the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup for the first time in the province's history after tournament organisers confirmed that Saturday's Heineken Cup game between Toulouse and Cardiff will result in a 28-0 bonus point win for the Welsh side.

Covid cases in the French camp mean the game will not take place and five match points, in accordance with the tournament rules, awarded to Cardiff.

The result means no matter what happen in the Westerners trip to France (Sunday, 1pm) they will feature in the last 16 of the competition.

However, Connacht, for all their progress, have lost their last seven away ties in the Champions Cup and aside from that famous win in Toulouse in 2013, their only other successes on the road in the competition were two wins over Zebre.

Stade Francais have yet to win a game in this campaign, losing 36-9 in Galway and 28-17 away to Bristol Bears last weekend, while their home tie with Pat Lam’s men before Christmas did not take place due to Covid and was declared a 0-0 draw.

Stade Francais have at least made the quarter-finals in nine of their dozen Champions Cup campaigns — they were runners-up twice — and have only lost one of 36 home pool games in the competition. That was back in 2008/09 when the most prolific winners of the French championship went down 15-10.

The reality is that Stade, who still have an outside chance of qualification, have serious pedigree and while it’s not reflected in silverware, they also have the biggest budget of any side in the Top 14.

Andy Friend has chosen a strong side but there will be concern around the front row. His two starting props have 21 appearances for Connacht between them and the two replacements are poised to make their debuts.

That’s the sort of possible callowness that the likes of Stade Francais will target and it will be a huge occasion for Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath, who start, and Charlie Ward and Sam Illo who are on the bench.

Mack Hansen will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut and will aim to show Andy Farrell what he might be able to do in the Six Nations. The Australian, included in the Irish squad this week after spending a week in camp in October, has fully recovered from a calf injury to make his bow in Europe.

Jack Carty will skipper the side as they aim to finish the pool stages on a high and push on in April in the knockout stages for the first time, with the out-half also looking for a big performance ahead of the Six Nations.

Lion Bundee Aki is rested while the fourth Connacht player included in Farrell’s Six Nations squad, tighthead Finlay Bealham, is not included having picked up a knock in the 29-28 loss to Leicester Tigers last weekend.

Promising flanker Cian Prendergast, included in the Irish squad as a development play, starts at blindside in a side which shows six changes.

Two of the six changes are up front where Duggan and McGrath come in for Mattie Burke and Bealham, while at the back Hansen returns instead of Matt Healy.

Alex Wootton comes in on the other wing for John Porch, Caolin Blade starts at scrum-half instead of Kieran Marmion, with Colm Reilly providing back-up on the bench, while Tom Farrell comes into the centre with Sammy Arnold switching to 12 to take over from Aki.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; A Wootton, T Farrell, S Arnold, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, S Delahunt, G McGrath; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: D Heffernan, C Ward, S Illo, L Fifita, P Boyle, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, D Kilgallen.

STADE FRANCAIS: K Hamdaoui; T Veainu, K Laumape, L Barre, A Lapegue; N Sanchez, W Percillier; C Castets, T Latu, P Alo Emile; M de Giovanni, P Gabrillagues; C Francoz, S Macalou, T Gray. Replacements: L Da Silva, M Alo Emile, N Roelofse, J van der Mescht, M Kremer, J Hall, J Segonds, P Champ.