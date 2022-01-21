Cardiff awarded points as Toulouse game cancelled

European Rugby chiefs have confirmed that Saturday's Heineken Cup game between Toulouse and Cardiff has been cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the French club's camp.
Cardiff have been awarded the match in Pool A on a 28-0, five-match points basis, in accordance with the tournament rules.
A brief statement this afternoon confirmed that the match would not be played, on medical advice
"Discussions with Stade Toulousain and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby took place before the Match Risk Assessment Committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s Medical Advisory Group as well as independent medical specialists, advised EPCR of its concerns as Stade Toulousain had recorded a significant number of positive Covid-19 test results from within its tournament squad, and with the risk of further infection deemed to be too great, regrettably the decision was made to cancel the fixture. EPCR would like to acknowledge the efforts by both clubs to fulfil the fixture, and would also like to emphasise that awarding the match to Cardiff Rugby is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction."