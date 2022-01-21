Hansen to make Euro bow for Connacht

Mack Hansen will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut for Connacht in Paris on Sunday and will aim to show Andy Farrell what he might be able to do in the Six Nations when they take on Stade Francais.

The Australian, included in the Irish squad this week after spending a week in camp in October, has fully recovered from a calf injury to make his bow in Europe.

And Jack Carty will skipper the side as they aim to finish the pool stages on a high and push on in April in the knockout stages for the first time, with the out-half also looking for a big performance ahead of the Six Nations.

Lion Bundee Aki is rested while the fourth Connacht player included in Farrell’s Six Nations squad, tighthead Finlay Bealham, is not included having picked up a knock in the 29-28 loss to Leicester Tigers last weekend.

Promising flanker Cian Prendergast, included in the Irish squad as a development play, starts at blindside in a side which shows six changes.

Two of them are up front where Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath come in for Mattie Burke and Bealham, while at the back Hansen returns instead of Matt Healy.

Alex Wootton comes in on the other wing for Matt Healy, Caolin Blade starts at scrum-half instead of Kieran Mamrion, with Colm Reilly providing back-up on the bench, while Tom Farrell comes into the centre with Sammy Arnold switching to 12 to take over from Aki.

Props Charlie Ward and Sam Illo are poised to make their debuts off the bench.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; A Wootton, T Farrell, S Arnold, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, S Delahunt, G McGrath; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: D Heffernan, C Ward, S Illo, L Fifita, P Boyle, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, D Kilgallen.

Stade Francais: K Hamdaoui; T Veainu, K Laumape, L Barre, A Lapegue; N Sanchez, W Percillier; C Castets, T Latu, P Alo Emile; M de Giovanni, P Gabrillagues; C Francoz, S Macalou, T Gray. Replacements: L Da Silva, M Alo Emile, N Roelofse, J van der Mescht, M Kremer, J Hall, J Segonds, P Champ.