Leo Cullen coy on Jason Jenkins link: 'I can see how it would make sense for certain people’s minds'

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 12:01
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen admits that he can understand why Munster’s Jason Jenkins has been linked with a summer switch to the capital.

Jenkins, capped once by the Springboks back in 2018, joined Munster last summer but injuries have restricted him to just the once appearance which amounted to 18 minutes off the bench against Castres last month.

“We don’t normally comment on this speculation, but I can see how it would make sense for certain people’s minds, for sure,” said a smiling Cullen. “I know that Johann (van Graan) talks very, very highly of him. He is a big man.” 

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European Cup has ended at the hands of big, powerful teams in recent seasons with Saracens (twice) and La Rochelle getting the better of them physically and the coaching staff has spoken openly about this in recent times.

Jenkins is a huge physical specimen and would certainly add muscle to the province’s pack as a tighthead lock and Cullen himself touched on the physical side of this equation when reacting to the question about the former Blue Bulls man.

“You see in some of the big games - South Africa winning the World Cup and that Lions series - the emphasis particularly around the scrum and maul... We don’t bring a huge amount of guys in from outside as you would be well aware.

“Big Mike Ala’alatoa is our only foreign player. Mike is starting this weekend. He has had an unbelievable impact. Sometimes a bit of that experience from the outside is good for the group.

“Mike is also a very big man, which is good. Him and his family have settled in well. He is a good member of the group. You can see the quality he brings. We will comment further if there is anything official to be announced.”

