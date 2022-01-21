Newcastle’s Challenge Cup meeting with Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded
Newcastle’s Challenge Cup meeting with Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup game against Toulon has been cancelled (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 09:28
Andrew Baldock

Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled due to coronavirus cases at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said Newcastle had informed them they were not in a position to fulfil the fixture at Stade Felix-Mayol.

The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded following Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup trip to Biarritz seven days ago.

As a result, Public Health England has advised Newcastle not to travel to France.

Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: “It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group.

“We understand it will be frustrating for those supporters who were planning to travel out to France, or who had already done so, as well as those looking forward to watching on TV.

“We have taken on board all the relevant advice from Public Health England, and unfortunately it just wasn’t possible for us to fly out to France and play the game in a safe manner.”

EPCR said that a match resolution committee will now be convened to determine the outcome of the game.

More in this section

Caolin Blade 19/1/2022 Connacht's 'million dollar question': Why do they prefer French visits to England trips?
Munster Rugby Squad Training Stephen Archer 'delighted' Graham Rowntree is staying put amongst coaching upheaval
Jack Conan 18/1/2022 Champions Cup clash with Bath the only thing on Jack Conan's mind ahead of busy few months
CoronavirusPlace: UK
<p>Ulster's Robert Baloucoune (right) is tackled by Northampton Saints' Tom Litchfield during the Heineken Champions Cup match. Picture: David Davies</p>

Robert Baloucoune: 'There was a bit of a relief for me when games were being cancelled'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up