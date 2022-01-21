Connacht's 'million dollar question': Why do they prefer French visits to England trips?

Caolin Blade said Connacht players are as perplexed as anyone as to how the side have such an impressive record in France and a dreadful one in England.

They head to Paris on Sunday hoping to notch their 17th win in 38 visits to France, but their pre-Christmas loss to Leicester Tigers at Welford Road was their 26th defeat in England where they have won just twice and drawn once.

It’s a trend that has continued from the outset of Connacht’s European voyage over a quarter of a century ago and successive coaches have failed to reverse the trend.

“It's the million-dollar question,” said the Connacht scrum-half who is hoping they can add another notch to their impressive list in France on Sunday when they take on Stade Francais, the second most prolific winner of the French championships with 14 titles. “I think we relish the style that the French teams play. I know our forwards really get up for it.

“For us as backs, they have some really standout players and I think you have to raise your game."

He has had plenty of good memories in France but none more so than his first start for Connacht back in 2014 when they staged a superb comeback to oust Bayonne 29-27, with the Monivea native crowning the occasion with two tries.

Connacht’s only Champions Cup win in seven trips was the famous 16-14 win in Toulouse in 2013 — the other 15 victories were in the Challenge Cup — but Blade said settings like this one in the Stade Jean Bouin in Europe’s premier competition is where Connacht want to be.

“Yeah, definitely. It's exciting to right the wrongs of last weekend, but I think this group at the moment is on such an upward curve. No projection is ever straight, we had a little dip and we'll try get back on the horse this week.

“There is no better place to go than Stade in Paris. I think you'll see 23 lads raring to go.”

Blade has been battling with Kieran Marmion for the No.9 jersey for the past few years but while he joined his teammate in the international ranks last summer when he was capped against the USA, both are surplus to requirements in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations plans.

Blade has had opportunities to go elsewhere to improve his prospects but signed a one-year extension last week and will see where he stands next season.

“I just a signed a one-year. I had options but I think personally it was the right thing to do at this stage of my career and I will re-assess next year.”

Regardless of how Andy Friend’s men get on in Paris on Sunday they will qualify for the knockout stages for the first time unless Castres pull off a seismic shock and score a bonus-point win away to English champions Harlequins on Friday night. Blade knows what that qualification would mean to the province.

“It would be massive. I was lucky enough to be involved the year we won the PRO12. One of the biggest things I remember from that year is how much it meant to the fans.

“I am a Connacht player but I am a Connacht fan as well. How proud we are here and to even be talking about making the knockout stages shows the growth we've had in the last few years,” he added.