Robert Baloucoune: 'There was a bit of a relief for me when games were being cancelled'

After the nature of the injury which threatened to sideline him for a really crucial stage of the season, Robert Baloucoune would be entitled to put himself first.

The 24-year-old suffered a shoulder injury when he was tip-tackled by Jaco von Tonder, who was subsequently sin-binned, during Ulster’s Champions Cup win at Clermont last month.

The injury kept the Enniskillen man out until last Sunday, when he sparkled in the away win over Northampton Saints – scoring his first try of the season in the process – and duly received a first call-up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

Having a couple of inter-pros postponed over Christmas against Connacht and Leinster due to a Covid outbreak in the Ulster squad left Baloucoune breathing a little easier that he wasn’t losing ground on his Irish rivals.

He admitted: “It does feel kind of selfish, obviously the boys were training and wanted the game time, but there was a bit of a relief for me when games were being cancelled”.

“It felt like I wasn’t missing out on too much, because I was annoyed at getting the injury when I did and the way I got it.

“I always look forward to training and games a lot more when I have been out for a while and it felt good to be back out there and scoring a try because it felt like I hadn’t scored in ages.”

Baloucoune was part of a young back three that sizzled against the Saints along with Mikey Lowry, one of two uncapped players in the Ireland squad, and Ethan McIlroy.

Now they will attempt to bottle that performance and produce something similar tomorrow night at home to Clermont and round off the pool stages of Europe with four wins out of four, which could potentially give them top seeding.

“We know the threats of Clermont, but we know the threats we have and we’ve proved that in games recently,” Baloucoune said.

“It’s a good target for us as a group to try and aim for that (first place). It’s hard to beat home advantage in the Kingspan and it’s class to play in front of the home fans.

“Dan has made that clear this week during training. It’s a home game at the Kingspan so we will be raring to go.

“I haven’t played here for a while and looking forward to it and know the rest of the boys are the same.”

Baloucoune paid tribute to defence coach Jared Payne who is leaving Ulster at the end of the season.

He believes Payne has helped him make the transition from the Sevens to the 15-man game especially in terms of his positioning on the field.

“It is sad to see him go because he’s an unbelievable defence coach.

“Things that haven’t even crossed my mind, he’s already seen it.

“We will try to keep implementing what he’s coached and all the scenarios we face as a back three.”