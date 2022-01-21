Stephen Archer 'delighted' Graham Rowntree is staying put amongst coaching upheaval

Amid the upheaval that has left Munster looking for three new coaches for next season, Stephen Archer is grateful for the continuing presence of Graham Rowntree, the man he credits with rejuvenating his career.

With defence coach JP Ferreira this week confirming he will be following Johann van Graan to Bath this summer and senior coach Stephen Larkham heading home to Australia and the Brumbies, Rowntree will offer welcome stability at Munster’s High Performance Centre.

None more so than Archer, 33, who has signed a one-year contract extension for 2022-23 and will extend his working relationship into a fourth campaign with the Englishman who has been behind the tighthead prop playing some of the best rugby of his 13 years at Munster.

"I was delighted,” Archer said of Rowntree’s show of commitment. “He's a great fella and came in two years ago and rejuvenated me. His style of thinking and he's a very personal guy. He's very honest too and he will tell you what's what.

"Working with Wig, you know where you stand and he will tell you exactly what to do to improve yourself and improve the team. I'm really delighted he's staying on the next few years.

"When he first came in he sat down and gave me a few things to work on, nothing major but I worked on them for a few months and just noticed big improvements in my game, so he was very helpful.”

As the IRFU seeks replacements for Van Graan, Larkham and Ferreira and possibly looks at overhauling Munster’s team management structure, Archer is happy with the short-term direction of travel, with Wasps’ visit to Limerick this Sunday next in line as the Reds look to make it four Champions Cup pool wins from four.

"I think we're definitely going in the right direction. New coaches coming in, it's kinda next season's problem and there are people above me with a lot more power who decide who comes in. I'm sure they'll do a great job getting the right people coming in.

“But we're firmly focused, first of all, on getting a win this weekend and then progressing to the knock-out stages and hopefully get some silverware at the end of the season to send the lads who are leaving away with good memories."

Archer has some memories of his amassed over 13 years as a professional in a career that saw the Corkman twice capped by Ireland and 233 times by his province.

"It has been great. It's funny how quickly it creeps up. I felt like it was only a couple of years ago I was on 100 caps and then 200, time really has flown. My main thing is trying to keep looking forward and not dwell on it too much at the moment. I'm still playing so I don't want to look back, just keep trying to rack them up."

With 130 of those appearances coming in the last five and a third seasons, it could mean, injury permitting, he leapfrogs Ronan O’Gara (238) and Billy Holland (245) in the all-time rankings, with Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of 263 in his sights for next season.

"It would mean a lot,” the prop said. “There have been so many great players to play with Munster, but then you see that Donncha O'Callaghan has also had about 94 caps for Ireland so while it would mean a lot to overtake him, it's an impressive record in fairness to Donners. It would mean a lot to me."

The first cap came in 2009 when Archer was in the academy and Munster were European champions. So sitting on the bench for the 2011 Magners League final as the province collected another trophy he scarcely imagined it would be the last time silverware would be hoisted.

"I was on the bench that day in Thomond Park when we beat Leinster. I was an unused replacement and I suppose I was naive and thought that this was going to be it every year, unfortunately it hasn't been and just looking over the years now, I am disappointed we haven't got any more silverware but I have this season and hopefully next season to add to that and hopefully get silverware.”

The naysayers would give long odds on that right now but Archer articulates the belief coursing through the squad that success is just around the corner.

"This season? I suppose just the group of players we have. It's a phenomenal squad, definitely the most talented squad that I have been a part of while I've been here.

“We’ve a good mix of world-class internationals, good, hungry players and established, experienced players… the mixture is there and hopefully we can produce that in the second half of the season and get silverware.”