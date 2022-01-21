Champions Cup clash with Bath the only thing on Jack Conan's mind ahead of busy few months

Jack Conan has become accustomed to the big games and the bright lights but the Leinster back row isn’t interested in contemplating an Irish Six Nations title charge until the province’s Heineken Champions Cup business is put to bed.

A key member of the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa last summer, Conan has made himself a cornerstone of the national team’s pack after too many years destabilised by injuries, and he is certain to be a starter against Wales in two weekend’s time.

Fitness permitting, of course.

The expectation is that Leinster will do enough to put Bath to bed at The Rec tomorrow lunchtime and that a try-scoring bonus point is more than within their compass as they look to finish as high up the pool table as possible and seal a knock-out home berth.

Expectation is one thing, preparation quite another. The loss of the five match points from the away fixture in Montpellier leaves them under no illusions as to the importance of living in the now.

“Look, because everyone has played so few minutes here in the last few weeks, no-one is getting too excited, looking too far ahead other than Bath at the weekend,” he explained this week. “Myself included.

“I'll hope for another big 80 minutes, make sure I am just getting better from what I put out there last weekend against Montpellier. Hopefully that will be a really good starting point for whatever comes with Ireland and Leinster in the next few weeks.”

As Conan said himself, the final European pool standings are still “up in the air” and, while Leinster are currently fourth and currently positioned to play the second leg of any round of 16 tie at home, the need exists to push on up.

Home advantage will continue to be based on pool placings as the tournament moves on to the last eight and the semi-finals so the four-time champions go to The Rec this weekend seeking to squeeze every last drop out of the visit.

Leinster have won four times in five trips to Bath, the only defeat coming in the wake of the 2015 World Cup when Leo Cullen was just months into the big job and the club was rediscovering its equilibrium after the Matt O’Connor era.

Cullen has already touched on how heavy the pitch can be given its site next to the Avon river and it’s a tight enough sward with that. Only once, in January of 2006, have Leinster managed to extricate a try bonus point from the place.

Conan well remembers the last meeting there, in October of 2018, when a Jordan Larmour intercept try proved crucial in mining a 17-10 victory that helped them overcome an earlier loss in Toulouse and bank home berths for the quarter-final and last four that season.

They ultimately lost that final to Saracens in Newcastle, and subsequent losses to the English side and La Rochelle have fostered a suspicion that Leinster lack a little something in the physical stakes against the very best that Europe has to offer.

Swatting aside teams such as Bath won’t change the conversation in that regard but the concern remains that Leinster are still untested so far into the season thanks to postponements and wins like the 89-7 thrashing of Montpellier last week.

The coaches and players spent the same amount of time going over the video of that tie on Monday morning and will tell you that there were ‘learnings’ and ‘work-ons’ to be gleaned from it but it was what it was.

“It was a strange old time for us not having played for so long. I personally hadn’t played in two months and the team hadn’t played since December 11th, or whatever it was, so a little bit rusty but lads were really happy with the performance that we put in and the intent that we had. We played for 80 minutes.

“We were guilty in the last game we had played against Bath in letting them off the hook in the last 20 minutes or half-an-hour. That was something we wanted to rectify and we were pretty pleased about that. I personally felt undercooked, hadn’t played the last few weeks, so it was nice to get the 80 minutes under the belt and build towards this weekend.”