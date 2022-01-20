Munster ‘in heat of it’ hunting new talent

Stephen Larkham has said Munster are “in the heat of it” trying to sign new players for next season.

After reports of potential exits this summer for South African duo Damian de Allende to a Japanese club and Jason Jenkins to Leinster, the senior coach was asked if there was pending player movement to get Munster supporters excited for next season.

“Always. That’s always part of the process,” Larkham said. “I think we certainly haven’t secured our full roster for next year and that’s a process that is always going throughout the 12 months of the year.

“There’s always contract negotiations and top-ups and those discussions happening. So it’s no different at the moment. We’re kind of in the heat of it at the moment, just trying to get a number of guys signed. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Munster have in recent weeks announced new contracts and extensions for a number of players including Joey Carbery, Chris Farrell, Ben Healy, RG Snyman, and Simon Zebo, while Conor Murray has extended his central IRFU contract to 2024. And in a season when head coach Johann van Graan, defence coach JP Ferreira, and Larkham himself have declined new contracts, there was also a boost when Graham Rowntree agreed to extend his stay at the province as forwards coach.

With World Cup winner Snyman currently rehabilitating his second long-term knee injury since arriving from Japan in the summer of 2020, Larkham was asked if extending the lock’s deal for a further two years to 2024 was a straightforward decision from Munster’s perspective.

“No, not at all, but it’s an exciting one. I’m certainly excited by that prospect. We’ve seen glimpses of RG on the field and we’ve seen a lot more of him at training and around the place and he adds a lot to this organisation. So it’s exciting.

“There’s always a concern with players and signing big contracts. Look at some of the big players around the world who sign big contracts and then get injured, it’s part and parcel of the game.

“In terms of where RG is at, it’s expected that he will make a full recovery. There’s a tremendous team around him at the moment building him back up, so we’ve got full confidence in that process.”

As for reports of centre de Allende returning to Japan at the end of the season, Larkham added: “It would be understandable. Players move around all the time. Yeah, disappointing. He’s been great for us. I’m not sure what your opinion of him is but he’s been great within the squad, within the organisation, and then obviously his performances on the field have been tremendous as well. So yeah, he would be a loss, no doubt.”