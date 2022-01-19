The big winners and losers from Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad

Fate has conspired against Simon Zebo, but Joey Carbery's inclusion suggests he is neared fitness than thought 
The big winners and losers from Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad

OUT OF TIME? Simon Zebo at Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 15:58
Simon Lewis

Winners 

Joey Carbery - When he left the Wasps game last month with his jersey turned into a makeshift sling, it looked like another cruel blow for the injury-plagued playmaker but even though he has been ruled out for Munster this weekend, the fly-half is clearly close to a return that may be in green rather than red.

Mike Lowry -The Ulster full-back timed his run into the squad to perfection with a brilliant man of the match performance at Northampton last Sunday to make Andy Farrell sit up and take notice.

Kieran Treadwell - More than four years on from his last cap, the 27-year-old Ulster lock has leapfrogged the claims of Fineen Wycherley and Ultan Dillane to claim a squad place behind James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird in the second-row pecking order.

Losers 

Ciaran Frawley - After a month in camp last November, Farrell must have had a good look at this Leinster 10/12. Yet with plenty of versatility offered by other outside backs such as Keith Earls and the uncapped Mack Hansen, Frawley has lost out to an outside centre in James Hume.

James Lowe - The effervescent wing deserved the plaudits he received last autumn for taking his medicine and improving his defensive game to earn a recall to the Ireland line-up, so it must have been another bitter pill to swallow when he pulled up in training on Tuesday with a muscle injury.

Simon Zebo - The rugby gods have conspired against the Munster star. Unused in the Autumn Nations Series and dormant due to Munster’s ill-fated trip to South Africa, his first game back against Ulster ended with a sending off after just 14 minutes only for the red card to be rescinded the following week. Less than quarter of an hour of action since mid-October does not get you picked for Ireland.

More in this section

Stephen Larkham 8/1/2022 Stephen Larkham: Munster's critics are 'misinformed'
Scotland v Japan - Autumn International - BT Murrayfield Stadium Gregor Townsend includes five uncapped players in Scotland’s Six Nations squad
Andy Friend 23/11/2021 'I don't want us to limp in': Andy Friend wants to end Champions Cup group on a high
<p>Mack Hansen of Connacht has been named in the Ireland squad. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

No Zebo or Lowe but two uncapped players named in Ireland's Six Nations squad

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up