The big winners and losers from Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad

When he left the Wasps game last month with his jersey turned into a makeshift sling, it looked like another cruel blow for the injury-plagued playmaker but even though he has been ruled out for Munster this weekend, the fly-half is clearly close to a return that may be in green rather than red.
he Ulster full-back timed his run into the squad to perfection with a brilliant man of the match performance at Northampton last Sunday to make Andy Farrell sit up and take notice.
- More than four years on from his last cap, the 27-year-old Ulster lock has leapfrogged the claims of Fineen Wycherley and Ultan Dillane to claim a squad place behind James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird in the second-row pecking order.
- After a month in camp last November, Farrell must have had a good look at this Leinster 10/12. Yet with plenty of versatility offered by other outside backs such as Keith Earls and the uncapped Mack Hansen, Frawley has lost out to an outside centre in James Hume.
- The effervescent wing deserved the plaudits he received last autumn for taking his medicine and improving his defensive game to earn a recall to the Ireland line-up, so it must have been another bitter pill to swallow when he pulled up in training on Tuesday with a muscle injury.
- The rugby gods have conspired against the Munster star. Unused in the Autumn Nations Series and dormant due to Munster’s ill-fated trip to South Africa, his first game back against Ulster ended with a sending off after just 14 minutes only for the red card to be rescinded the following week. Less than quarter of an hour of action since mid-October does not get you picked for Ireland.