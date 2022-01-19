The big winners and losers from Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad

Winners

Joey Carbery - When he left the Wasps game last month with his jersey turned into a makeshift sling, it looked like another cruel blow for the injury-plagued playmaker but even though he has been ruled out for Munster this weekend, the fly-half is clearly close to a return that may be in green rather than red.

Mike Lowry -The Ulster full-back timed his run into the squad to perfection with a brilliant man of the match performance at Northampton last Sunday to make Andy Farrell sit up and take notice.

Kieran Treadwell - More than four years on from his last cap, the 27-year-old Ulster lock has leapfrogged the claims of Fineen Wycherley and Ultan Dillane to claim a squad place behind James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird in the second-row pecking order.

Losers

Ciaran Frawley - After a month in camp last November, Farrell must have had a good look at this Leinster 10/12. Yet with plenty of versatility offered by other outside backs such as Keith Earls and the uncapped Mack Hansen, Frawley has lost out to an outside centre in James Hume.

James Lowe - The effervescent wing deserved the plaudits he received last autumn for taking his medicine and improving his defensive game to earn a recall to the Ireland line-up, so it must have been another bitter pill to swallow when he pulled up in training on Tuesday with a muscle injury.

Simon Zebo - The rugby gods have conspired against the Munster star. Unused in the Autumn Nations Series and dormant due to Munster’s ill-fated trip to South Africa, his first game back against Ulster ended with a sending off after just 14 minutes only for the red card to be rescinded the following week. Less than quarter of an hour of action since mid-October does not get you picked for Ireland.