Stephen Larkham: Munster's critics are 'misinformed'

Stephen Larkham has insisted the current chorus of disapproval directed at Munster’s style of play is misinformed and his attacking gameplan has plenty of variety.

Munster go into this Sunday’s final round of Heineken Champions Cup pool play at home to Wasps having already qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition. Back-to-back wins over Ulster at home in the league and away in Europe at Castres last Friday have given the province some much-needed momentum after a difficult Christmas and New Year and a fourth pool win from four this weekend will guarantee a home second-leg in April’s two-legged round of 16.

Yet the former Wallaby playmaker, Munster’s outgoing senior coach, has been on the receiving end of stinging criticism from some sections of the media aimed at his side’s perceived rigidity in sticking to pre-ordained strategies that result in a lack of offensive creativity.

Asked on Tuesday if he found that external commentary on Munster’s style bemusing, Larkham replied: “There are positive and negative comments. There are parts of those games we're happy with.

“If you look at our previous four games some passages haven't been great. We put our hand up and said we need to be better. In others the referees have made some questionable decisions that have made it very difficult to get a roll on. And then recently we've had a couple of really good passages in a couple of really good performances.

“Maybe the score didn't reflect how well we've played in the last couple of games.”

Larkham was referring to the Thomond Park win over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship that saw Munster snatch an 18-13 win late on after being reduced to 14 men after just 15 minutes while last Friday’s 16-13 was also left to the final 10 minutes as the Irishmen overcame an awkward opponent in Castres on French soil.

The Australian was asked if was too late for Munster to increase the variety of its attacking style and said: “Interesting question. When you ask that question and you see some comments like that you'd have to ask what are you seeing in our game at the moment.

“What's hurting us or not strong enough?”

The reporter cited Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan’s comment that Munster needed more strings to its bow in attack and also suggested that an over-reliance on tactical kicking may hinder the province’s chances of defeating one of Europe’s more powerful sides in the knockout stages.

“You've got to be realistic when you look at our game,” Larkham said. “We are not the team that kicks the most in our games. I know we have been criticised for kicking too much in the past but the stats just don't add up.

“We feel that we've got a very balanced game, we play the game that we want to play. We feel that when there is an opportunity on the table we’d like to think that we’re going to take those opportunities. I think we've got a very sound game and we’ve been improving.

“I’ve spoken to you guys a couple of times this season and I feel we’ve definitely improved and we're still improving. We're looking for improvement every week.

“There’s certain elements in some weeks, the game doesn't come together because of the conditions or the referee of different circumstances but we certainly have enough that variety in our game.

“I could probably add to all of those specific questions but when you talk generally that we haven’t got the best game, I think it's misinformed.”