Jamie Heaslip: Jack Carty now in last-chance saloon 

Jamie Heaslip believes that Jack Carty will be in the last-chance saloon with Ireland should he be named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad later on Wednesday afternoon.

The Connacht out-half has been in excellent form for the province having played, coincidentally or not, more rugby than any of the other tens available to the national head coach as the opening Championship game against Wales approaches.

Now 29, and in what is normally termed as the prime of his playing life, Carty hasn’t played for his country since the 2019 World Cup and was only called in belatedly to the November squad due to an injury to Johnny Sexton.

With Joey Carbery once again out injured, it would be a major surprise if Carty does not make it as one of three out-halves. Harry Byrne has hardly played in two months but continues to rate higher in Farrell’s mind that his older brother Ross.

Billy Burns has fallen down the pecking order.

“He has got to take the opportunity,” Heaslip said of Carty at the joint launch of RTÉ and Virgin Media’s Six Nations coverage. “This is a bit of a last chance saloon for him I think if he gets his chance with Ireland.

“There’s a lot of other guys sniffing around but for me Johnny is the GOAT. He’s not going anywhere. He’s the Tom Brady of the IRFU right now and he’s not going to give up that jersey and he’s head and shoulders above everyone else right now.”

Alan Quinlan, speaking at the same event, stated a strong case for Carty’s inclusion in the upcoming squad on the basis that the player has grown his game, improved his control and is operating with a confidence and excitement lost for a time after 2019 in Japan.

“Ross Byrne is another candidate that needs to be mentioned,” he added. “He is rock solid every time he plays for Leinster. He is going to be in the mix but there will be an argument for trying that spark that Carty brings.

“You get unbelievable control and I’m a big fan of Ross Byrne as well but it is hard to ignore Jack Carty. I wouldn’t say it is his last-chance saloon but definitely he has to take this opportunity if he gets in among them squad.

“He may not start but just how he performs in training, what he brings and how he impresses the coaches: I think it is a great opportunity for him.”