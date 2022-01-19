How to watch the Six Nations between RTE and Virgin Media

RTÉ is to carry Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations outing against Wales
Virgin Media Television and RTÉ join forces in a historic agreement to bring the Six Nations Rugby free-to-air for Irish sports fans Joe Molloy of Virgin Media and Jacqui Hurley of RTE pictured.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 12:13
Brendan O'Brien

RTÉ is to carry Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations outing against Wales and the crunch meeting with England at Twickenham with Virgin Media taking the live rights for the other three Championship games featuring Andy Farrell’s challengers.

All told, RTÉ will have eight of the 15 live games, including the meeting of France and England which wraps up the last round, with Virgin taking the other seven. The deal also incorporates the Women’s and U20s Six Nations.

The divvy is an historic first for the country’s two biggest TV operations with RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and Virgin Media Television Managing Director Paul Farrell both hailing the partnership at a tournament launch at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday.

“This unique partnership puts sport and rugby fans first and we’re delighted that this historic agreement ensures that the Six Nations Rugby, across men’s, women’s and U20s competitions will continue to be available to Irish audiences on free-to-air television,” said Farrell.

IRELAND’S 2022 SIX NATIONS FIXTURES:

Sat, Feb 5: Ireland v Wales; Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm (live on RTÉ) 

Sat, Feb 12: France v Ireland, Stade de France, 4.45pm (live on Virgin Media) 

Sat, Feb 26: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, 3pm (live on Virgin Media) 

Sat, Mar 12: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 4.45pm (live on RTÉ) 

Sat, Mar 19: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 4.45pm (live on Virgin Media)

<p>18 November 2021; Head coach Andy Farrell, right in conversation with Robbie Henshaw during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

