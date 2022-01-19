How to watch the Six Nations between RTE and Virgin Media

RTÉ is to carry Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations outing against Wales and the crunch meeting with England at Twickenham with Virgin Media taking the live rights for the other three Championship games featuring Andy Farrell’s challengers.

All told, RTÉ will have eight of the 15 live games, including the meeting of France and England which wraps up the last round, with Virgin taking the other seven. The deal also incorporates the Women’s and U20s Six Nations.