Rugby roundup: Farrell to name squad, Connacht sign youngsters, sustainability drive 

Your quick rugby news this morning
Rugby roundup: Farrell to name squad, Connacht sign youngsters, sustainability drive 

18 November 2021; Head coach Andy Farrell, right in conversation with Robbie Henshaw during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 10:22

FARRELL SELECTS SQUAD

Andy Farrell is set to name his Ireland squad for the Six Nations opener with Wales around 4pm today. Brendan O'Brien sets out the selection dilemmas here.

Will limited game time recently across all the provinces hinder the chances of fringe prospects?

"And could there be some debate over the third-choice nine? Could Craig Casey have competition for the slot in behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray in the form of Kieran Marmion and Neil Doak?"

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television also launch their coverage of the Guinness Six Nations 2022 later today.

CONNACHT SIGN YOUNGSTERS

Connacht announced they've signed six Academy players to pro contracts for next season: Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oisin McCormack, Darragh Murray, Ciaran Booth and Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Galway youngsters Forde and Jennings made a big impact on the Ireland U20 scene last season. Forde can cover the 10 or 12 positions, while Jennings typically plays centre. More recently he was a member of the Ireland Sevens squad at the World Sevens Series in Canada. 

FUTURE OF PLANET RUGBY

World Rugby today launched its Environmental Sustainability Plan 2030. It sets specific targets to cut carbon emissions, waste and other environmental impacts and drive net zero emissions by 2040 as World Rugby joins “Race to Zero” campaign. Targets include Rugby World Cup and HSBC Sevens Series to be climate positive by 2030.

FIRST GERMAN ALL-BLACK?

Is Frankfurt-born Anton Segner set to become Germany's first All-Black? The 20-year old loose forward has been turning heads since signing for Blues, but is still keeping his options open having played underage for both countries.

“At the moment, I’m pretty settled and happy here in New Zealand,” Segner told Rugby Pass. A former Germany U16 international, he didn’t rule out the idea of also playing international rugby for his homeland under World Rugby’s new eligibility laws.

“First and foremost is obviously the Blues, and then hopefully that pathway takes me through to the black jersey, but we’ll see how rugby develops over in Germany.

“Hopefully, with what I’m doing over here, can help further the game back home as well. We’ll see where things take me, but, at the moment, my focus is on the Blues and, from there, the All Blacks.”

More in this section

Antoine Dupont File Photo Antoine Dupont named in 42-man France squad for Six Nations campaign
Leinster v Montpellier Hérault - Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Leinster continue to monitor Tadhg Furlong's calf injury
Wales v Fiji - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D Pivac giving Moriarty a final chance to prove fitness ahead of Ireland clash
<p>Jacob Stockdale of Ulster. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Ulster's 'unbelievably talented backline' will help them cope with Jacob Stockdale loss

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up