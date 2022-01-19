Rugby roundup: Farrell to name squad, Connacht sign youngsters, sustainability drive 

FARRELL SELECTS SQUAD

Andy Farrell is set to name his Ireland squad for the Six Nations opener with Wales around 4pm today. Brendan O'Brien sets out the selection dilemmas here.

Will limited game time recently across all the provinces hinder the chances of fringe prospects?

"And could there be some debate over the third-choice nine? Could Craig Casey have competition for the slot in behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray in the form of Kieran Marmion and Neil Doak?"

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television also launch their coverage of the Guinness Six Nations 2022 later today.

CONNACHT SIGN YOUNGSTERS

Connacht announced they've signed six Academy players to pro contracts for next season: Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oisin McCormack, Darragh Murray, Ciaran Booth and Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Galway youngsters Forde and Jennings made a big impact on the Ireland U20 scene last season. Forde can cover the 10 or 12 positions, while Jennings typically plays centre. More recently he was a member of the Ireland Sevens squad at the World Sevens Series in Canada.

FUTURE OF PLANET RUGBY

World Rugby today launched its Environmental Sustainability Plan 2030. It sets specific targets to cut carbon emissions, waste and other environmental impacts and drive net zero emissions by 2040 as World Rugby joins “Race to Zero” campaign. Targets include Rugby World Cup and HSBC Sevens Series to be climate positive by 2030.

FIRST GERMAN ALL-BLACK?

Is Frankfurt-born Anton Segner set to become Germany's first All-Black? The 20-year old loose forward has been turning heads since signing for Blues, but is still keeping his options open having played underage for both countries.

“At the moment, I’m pretty settled and happy here in New Zealand,” Segner told Rugby Pass. A former Germany U16 international, he didn’t rule out the idea of also playing international rugby for his homeland under World Rugby’s new eligibility laws.

“First and foremost is obviously the Blues, and then hopefully that pathway takes me through to the black jersey, but we’ll see how rugby develops over in Germany.

“Hopefully, with what I’m doing over here, can help further the game back home as well. We’ll see where things take me, but, at the moment, my focus is on the Blues and, from there, the All Blacks.”