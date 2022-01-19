Fringe prospects hurt by lack of visibility as Ireland set to name Six Nations squad

It’s worth quoting Andy Farrell here as we wait for the Ireland head coach to drop a Six Nations squad today.

“Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.”

Now consider that this was Farrell’s take 12 months ago when he revealed a 36-man squad for the 2021 Championship that included just two uncapped players in the shape of Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O’Toole.

So, what price significant change or surprises in this squad given the way Omicron has shredded the URC and Heineken Champions Cup fixture lists since Farrell last had his group together for the November defeats of Japan, New Zealand and Argentina?

Leinster, his bulk suppliers, have played just once in six weeks and that was an 82-point trouncing of Montpellier last weekend. Ulster, Munster, and Connacht have all had games struck from their calendars too. Not much ‘form’ to work off there.

That lack of visibility could well hurt a whole host of fringe prospects. The likes of Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, Ulster’s Neil Doak and Munster’s John Hodnett have all stood out at times this season but chances to shine have been few this winter.

The same issues hold for a collection of their peers who have been in camp — and some even capped — but whose place in the wider firmament is uncertain. Think Michael Lowry, James Hume, Gavin Coombes, and Ross Molony as examples.

Maybe the real question is how much game-time any of those existing on the fringes of the confirmed squad will actually see given not just the bunch of rescheduled URC games that will filter through the Six Nations but the way the fixture list falls.

Ireland start off with Wales at home and France away before an Italian date that will be preceded by a week’s break and followed by another. So, leave someone out for the Azzurri and they could be facing a month with no game before a trip to Twickenham.

Yeah, not ideal.

Not for the first time the most notable of the known unknowns is the line of succession at 10. Johnny Sexton remains regal and untouchable in his rugby dotage, not least because Joey Carbery’s candidacy continues to be hobbled by injuries.

Jack Carty received a belated invite from Farrell in November — and that after being cold-shouldered since the 2019 World Cup — and he remains the form out-half in the country even if some of the wind at his back has included a small bit of hot air.

His form is good and he has played 423 minutes since the Autumn tests. Harry Byrne has managed 76 and his older brother Ross, who appears to be persona non grata, 177. Billy Burns has gone about his business with little fuss and a similar amount of acclaim.

Elsewhere, could there be some debate over the third-choice nine? Could Craig Casey have competition for the slot in behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray in the form of Kieran Marmion and the aforementioned Doak?

Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, and Jordan Larmour all look certain to make it despite injuries suffered last weekend but Jacob Stockdale’s season is over and Simon Zebo has only managed 15 minutes in three months so the back three may have some openings.

Another department to watch is the second row given Iain Henderson hasn’t been spotted since November. A few holes to fill so.