Johnny Sexton ready to hit the ground running, insists Felipe Contepomi

Felipe Contepomi has declared that Johnny Sexton doesn’t need a string of games under his belt to be ready for the big days with Leinster or with Ireland.

The veteran out-half banked his first 30 minutes of competitive rugby since November when coming on as a replacement for Ross Byrne against Montpellier last Sunday and the Six Nations is less than three weeks down the road.

Leinster close out their Heineken Champions Cup pool with a trip to Bath this Saturday and Sexton will surely target a start at The Rec given he is unlikely to feature the following week when the province faces Cardiff away in the URC.

Ireland host Wales in Dublin just seven days after that.

“My view with Johnny is that he doesn’t need that many more games under his belt,” said Contepomi. “He needs to keep on training. If he can keep himself fit and train at the level we train here, and at the level they train with Ireland, he’ll definitely be match-ready.

“Hopefully he can play this weekend and then he can have some more games but he’s not a youngster that needs some games under his belt.

“He has so much experience that all he has to do is keep himself real fit and ready when he needs to step out onto the pitch.”

The Leinster backs coach is hopeful that he will have Jordan Larmour available for the hop across the Irish Sea this weekend.

The winger suffered a dead leg against Montpellier and came off at half-time.

And there was further good news for the province — and Ireland — with the updates on Tadhg Furlong, who came off after six minutes at the weekend with a calf issue, and James Ryan, who failed to start as planned with a minor hamstring injury.

Both should be more than ready for the Six Nations. Long before that, actually.

“Hopefully, one or two or three of them can make it at the weekend,” said Contepomi.

Leinster brought a five-week Covid-enforced hiatus to an end with that 89-7 mauling of the Top 14 side at the RDS but the manner of the win again raises the question as to just how battle-hardened they can be when the stakes are jacked up.

Their last three games, against Montpellier, Bath at home and Connacht have been won by a combined 135 points. The fact is that anything approaching their strongest selection simply hasn’t been tested at all yet this season.

This would be troubling enough in itself but it sits against a backdrop of recent seasons when Leo Cullen’s side have come up short against the likes of Saracens and La Rochelle prompting accusations that the blame lies with their lighter load in the URC.

Contepomi looked to steer the spotlight away from Montpellier’s shortcomings and towards Leinster’s relentlessness, pointing out that they dictated a game with over 40-minutes ball-in-play time against a side accustomed to no more than 30.

It was a hard sell given the scoreboard.

“There were definitely loads of academy players or young players but some of those players have played in the Top 14 and they’re fourth in that league. I don’t know, obviously you want to be exposed and the more competition and rivalry you have and the better teams you play against the better, but the URC has I think gone up in terms of level.

“It’s much better, it’s a very good competition, and Europe is Europe. I think we are thinking a lot about how we can get better and hopefully we can prove it against the best teams on the big occasions.”